Two concrete summer targets for Arsenal revealed as Mikel Arteta eyes competition for vital trio

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new winger in the summer and a fresh report has named two of the targets high on his shortlist.

The Gunners’ current main winger options of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have been key to their recent success but Arteta wants to bring in competition for them.

Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen has been linked in recent weeks, but Arsenal transfer expert Charles Watts believes Wolves’ Pedro Neto or Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams are more likely options.

“My understanding is that Arsenal are looking for a player who can operate in the wide positions and Malen has obviously done very well since leaving north London in 2017 and going to PSV and then to Dortmund. But I would be surprised if he is a genuine option for Arsenal,” Watts told CaughtOffside.

“What I do know is that they have a long-standing interest in Pedro Neto, while Nico Williams is also understood to be high up on their list of potential targets.

“I see players like those two well ahead of Malen in the pecking order when it comes to the summer.”

READ MORE: Arteta in dreamland as Arsenal get green light to sign top midfield target deemed ‘too expensive’ for rivals

Pedro Neto and Nico Williams eyed by Arsenal

Arsenal are known to be big admirers of Neto, but as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the Wolves winger.

The Portugal international has certainly shown what he’s capable of at Molineux this term. In the opening two months of the season, he contributed to eight goals before a hamstring injury struck.

Neto struggled to rediscover that form when he returned and has just picked up a fresh injury blow which may rule him out for the rest of the season, but Arsenal and his other suitors are still thought to be keen on him.

Williams, on the other hand, is one of the most in-demand wingers in Europe at the moment. The 21-year-old has scored six goals and made 13 assists in 29 appearances this season.

TEAMtalk sources state that Chelsea are extremely keen on the youngster but Arsenal are primed to join the race for his signature.

It’s understood that Williams can be bought for just £43 million this summer due to a release clause in his contract, however, certain performance-related triggers can bring the price up slightly.

DON’T MISS: Everton primed to sign Arsenal forward who’ll be released this summer, as Sean Dyche bags bargain