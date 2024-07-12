Arsenal have submitted their first official bid for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, though an improved second offer now looks required, while the Gunners have also put a bid into Ajax.

The Gunners have already wrapped up their first major signing of the summer after activating their £27m option to buy in the loan agreement of David Raya.

Arsenal’s work in the goalkeeping department isn’t yet complete, however, with the club also launching an opening bid for Wolves stopper Dan Bentley.

That bid was quickly rejected by Wolves who deemed the offer derisory. Whether Arsenal return with a second bid remains to be seen.

According to a fresh update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have bid for yet another goalkeeper.

Taking to X, Romano revealed Arsenal have bid for 18-year-old England youth international, Tommy Setford, who plays for Ajax.

“Arsenal submit first proposal to Ajax for 18 year old goalkeeper Tommy Setford,” wrote Romano.

“Negotiations ongoing, Ajax sources see Setford as big talent but current deal expires in June 2025. England U20 GK keen on the move.”

As stated, Ajax are in a weak bargaining position due to the player having less than a year on his existing contract. The fact Setford is keen on the move only enhances Arsenal’s chances of sealing a coup too.

Tommy Setford was born in the Netherlands and older brother Charlie – also a goalkeeper – is on Ajax’s books as well.

The pair’s father is professional golfer Chris Setford who has resided in the Netherlands for the benefit of his career.

Bologna demand more after Arsenal bid for Calafiori

Elsewhere, Arsenal have tabled their first bid for Bologna and Italy ace, Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners have already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old and are pushing ahead with the move despite two major concerns from figures within the club.

Manager Mikel Arteta is a driving force behind the deal and per Sky Italia, Arsenal’s first bid totalled €50m (€40m plus €10m in add-ons).

However, Bologna are holding out for €50m (without add-ons) and also want a sell-on clause included. Arsenal’s first bid did not include such a clause.

RICCARDO CALAFIORI: Everything you need to know as Arsenal close in on special defensive talent

Bologna are expected to continue to drive a hard bargain given 50 percent of the sale price will go to Calafiori’s former club Basel by way of a sell-on clause.

As such, all eyes are now on whether Arsenal thunder back in with a second bid that comes closer to meeting Bologna’s demands.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal plot move for England star who ‘prefers Liverpool’ as loan deal is confirmed