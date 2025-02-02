Arsenal are still pressing to sign Mathys Tel on loan for the rest of the season – but only to put them on until they can secure an even bigger signing, according to the latest update.

After rejecting Tottenham, Tel has two main choices if he wants to come to the Premier League. Manchester United are one, but Arsenal are the other. Before making his choice, the Bayern Munich forward wants to know how big a role he would play.

Arsenal could have a chance of giving him a prominent role, since they’re in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. Injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have severely weakened their frontline options. And after those blows, Tel has been identified by Arsenal as a suitable reinforcement.

According to the latest update by The Guardian, Arsenal are in contact with Tel’s representatives. From those talks, they’ve gained a belief that the Frenchman is interested in joining them.

However, they still need to agree terms with Bayern if they are to take Tel on loan. Furthermore, the report claims Arsenal have their eyes on a bigger signing in the summer.

It’s claimed that a loan deal for Tel now could cover the gap until Arsenal can launch a summer bid for Benjamin Sesko.

RB Leipzig will allow Sesko to leave for a fee in the region of £60m in the summer and Arsenal could be among the most likely bidders for the Slovenia international.

Whether they would look to sign Tel permanently as well – and then link them up in the same squad – or if he would just be a stop-gap remains to be seen.

It may all depend on what position Tel wants to play in, since he can operate as a centre-forward or as a left-winger. Sesko, in contrast, is an out-and-out centre-forward.

Thus, if Tel is eyeing regular gametime as a striker, signing Sesko after would likely block his pathway at Arsenal.

Can Arsenal win races for Tel and Sesko?

Tel and Sesko are two of the most in-demand strikers this year, the former for the winter and the latter for the summer.

First, Arsenal will have to try and fend off competition from Manchester United for Tel, who could be an ideal replacement for Aston Villa-bound Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have been in contact for Tel just like Arsenal have. Their idea is to try and sign the 19-year-old on loan with a potential option to buy.

Tel has reasons to view either move positively. Fabrizio Romano explained earlier how two of his idols are Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

When the summer comes around, Arsenal will face competition for Sesko as well. While there is no release clause in his contract, there is a gentlemen’s agreement that he can leave RB Leipzig for £60m or so.

Chelsea also have Sesko on their shortlist, TEAMtalk can confirm. And as he averages about a goal every other game this season, he’s likely to continue attracting high-calibre suitors.

Arsenal transfer roundup

Arsenal made a move for another striker before Tel, which was Ollie Watkins. Aston Villa rejected their approach, though.

Paul Merson has explained why Arsenal should keep pressing for Watkins and how he’d be the ideal signing to help their Premier League title ambitions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been offered the services of Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, according to reports.

Boniface was in talks for a move to the Saudi Pro League, but Al-Nassr signed Jhon Duran from Villa instead.

In other news, Arsenal have rejected Flamengo’s attempts to sign Jorginho in January, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is someone who could still leave amid links with Atletico Madrid.

IN FOCUS: Who is Mathys Tel?

By Ben Mattinson (2024)

Tel is a clinical finisher. The way he can get off shots so quickly with minimal backlift is so impressive.

As a finisher he doesn’t have any angle bias, he can get shots off on target even at the tightest angles and on his ‘weaker’ left foot. Tel’s ‘weak foot’ ability means he can take players on near the box on either foot and still shoot accurately. This only makes him more unpredictable and harder to mark.

The Frenchman’s ball-striking is so impressive. Shooting form distance, he strikes the ball with so much power that it’s tough to stop his shots. Even when in a one-on-one he loves to smash shots in rather than place them but also does so accurately.

Tel loves to make runs in behind the defence particularly between the opponent’s right-back and right-sided centre-back. It’s these areas as an inside forward where Tel shines as he explodes into space and powers a finish past the keeper.

Tel’s intelligent movement creates high-quality chances for himself and he just needs to play with someone who can consistently find him and he’ll score lots of goals. When playing as a striker he drifts to the left a lot so he can isolate defenders in 1v1 situations and beat them to cut inside on his right foot.

He’s a quick player but not lightning fast, he’s smart with where he runs though always looking to get through the defence.

One of his most impressive traits is his physical maturity. Tel has a compact frame with good physicality. When shoulder to shoulder with a defender he’s tough to muscle off the ball and shields the ball well with his body. Tel’s physicality means he’s got decent hold-up and back-to-goal play too as a striker.

Tel’s athleticism is impressive too. He’s really springy which allows him to escape challenges and get shots off quickly with a lot of power. But this power in his legs also gives Tel a good vertical jump to be an aerial threat too. He’s displayed good heading ability when the opportunity to has arisen.