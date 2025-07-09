Two trusted sources have explained the latest they’re hearing on Arsenal’s move for Viktor Gyokeres and why it hasn’t advanced since personal terms were agreed.

Arsenal took a huge step towards signing a proven and potent striker on Sunday when agreeing personal terms with Viktor Gyokeres. A five-year contract is in place and ready to be signed once Sporting CP and the Gunners thrash out a club-to-club agreement.

Multiple respected journalists stressed the agreement between the clubs could follow almost immediately. However, fast forward three days and we’re no closer to the finish line.

Taking to X to detail the situation, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed Arsenal haven’t actually held ‘formal talks’ with Sporting since Sunday.

Furthermore, Jacobs also went into specifics on the valuation gap that is the biggest barrier to a deal for Gyokeres getting done.

“Arsenal’s last formal talks with Sporting for Viktor Gyokeres took place on Sunday,” explained Jacobs. “Understand an asking price of €70m+€10m was quoted.

“Discussions between all parties remain advanced, but Sporting yet to receive an improved formal bid despite the expectation of one.

“Deal remains close, but Sporting will not accept €65m-fixed, and are now waiting to hear again from Arsenal before the week is out.”

Fabrizio Romano on Gyokeres to Arsenal

Transfer guru Romano provided an update of his own when speaking on his YouTube channel on Wednesday night.

After insisting the deal remains ON despite a lack of advancement since personal terms were agreed, Romano added: “Gyokeres in the recent hours has been very clear with Sporting – he will not show up for training.

“So he’s expected even if they don’t close the deal before to show up in two days. But the message is very clear from Gyokeres, he will not show up and doesn’t want to train or play for Sporting anymore.

“He wants to go to Arsenal, very clear from the player. So now the two clubs remain in conversation about the gap in valuation for Gyokeres.”

Romano concluded by insisting he will “not say anything negative” about the move despite murmurings from Portuguese outlet Record that the deal could collapse.

In other words, Romano is firm in the belief that given time, Arsenal WILL strike a club-to-club agreement with Sporting.

And indicating just how determined Gyokeres is to complete the switch, the 27-year-old has agreed to give up €2m of his salary in an effort to speed up negotiations between the clubs.

Latest Arsenal news – Madueke asking price after first bid / Eze developments

🔴⚪️ Chelsea tell Arsenal how much to bid for Madueke after first offer made

🔴⚪️ Arsenal on cusp of Eberechi Eze agreement as Berta accelerates talks with masterplan