Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Tyler Morton, according to a report, as Liverpool’s stance on selling the Gunners target is revealed.

After failing to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, Arsenal are determined to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window. Although the north London club have signed only Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are close to finalising deals for Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard of Real Sociedad and Brentford, respectively.

Arsenal are also in talks with Valencia for defender Cristhian Mosquera and are trying to get Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace as well.

A new name has now emerged on Arsenal’s radar, with the Portuguese media claiming that the Gunners have taken a shine to Liverpool midfielder Morton.

On Monday, The Times reported that Braga, West Ham United, Ajax and Club Bruges are interested in signing Morton in the summer transfer window.

O Jogo has confirmed Braga’s interest in the Liverpool midfielder, who was described by his then on-loan Hull City manager Liam Rosenior was a player who “can do everything as a midfield player” in The Liverpool Echo in November 2023.

The Portuguese publication has added that Morton ‘also a target for Arsenal’.

Arsenal’s reported interest in Morton will come as a shock to some, as Zubimendi and Norgaard are set to arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

Even though Thomas Partey is leaving, Arsenal have already found his replacement in Norgaard.

Liverpool stance on selling Tyler Morton

Morton came through the Liverpool youth system, and while he is rated highly within the club, the 22-year-old has found it hard to establish himself in the first-team set-up.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rated Morton highly and noted in October 2021: “You can see Tyler Morton. We have to send him to the gym as if he gets a body, he’s a brilliant footballer.

“There are some things to come physique wise, but the football brain is outstanding.”

The youngster, who was part of the England Under-21 squad that won Euro 2025 this summer, did not play a single match under current Liverpool manager Arne Slot in the Premier League last season.

Morton, though, made one substitute appearance in the Champions League, started two Carabao Cup ties, and featured in the FA Cup once.

Liverpool, though, seem to have given up on developing Morton and are willing to sell him in the summer transfer window.

The Athletic reported on May 2 that Liverpool want £20million for the youngster.

The report noted: “Academy graduate Tyler Morton, who has recovered from shoulder surgery, is expected to leave Liverpool this summer. The 22-year-old is valued at around £20m.”

