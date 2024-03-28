Ultimate Arsenal source reveals Arteta’s two favoured striker targets, but £80m midfielder swoop shut down

Arsenal are most likely to move for Viktor Gyokeres or a German Bundesliga centre-forward this summer, according to trusted reporter David Ornstein.

Mikel Arteta’s current first-choice striker is Gabriel Jesus, who was signed from Manchester City in July 2022. This season, Jesus has managed eight goals and five assists in 26 games across all competitions.

However, the Brazilian could soon be replaced by a top-class new No 9. Arteta has urged the Arsenal hierarchy to sign an elite striker who can compete with City’s Erling Haaland and take his side to the next level.

Not only is Jesus unreliable when it comes to scoring 20 goals or more per season, he has also been kept out of action by several injuries this term.

The striker Arsenal have been most heavily linked with in the past six months is Brentford’s Ivan Toney. But the Gunners seem to be moving away from the Englishman towards other options.

Ornstein has now named RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP ace Gyokeres as the attackers Arteta is currently evaluating. Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Toney, meanwhile, do not look like they will be arriving at the Emirates this summer.

DON’T MISS: The world-class XI Arsenal could field next season if Arteta lands top midfield, striker targets

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein was asked about how Arsenal’s striker hunt is going. He replied: “As with most clubs and positions on the pitch, there will be varying preferences internally and Arsenal will need to come to a firm consensus before proceeding. I’m not aware of this happening yet, but that’s fairly normal at this stage.

“Declan Rice was an exception as he was the unanimous top choice and main target. There will be so many factors and variables involved in the decision.

David Ornstein issues Arsenal striker update

“As previously reported and widely documented, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are admired. As is Evan Ferguson, but the price Brighton would want and the season he has had perhaps makes him less likely at the moment.

“I don’t see it being a Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney. There will be other options, too. I’ve seen Alexander Isak linked and Arsenal went for him in the past, but I don’t have any information on that at this point.

“Don’t forget Arsenal have other positions to consider as well; a midfielder, backup to the wide attackers, possibly left-back, a replacement goalkeeper if Aaron Ramsdale leaves.

“Much will be determined by finances and, therefore, what they manage to raise through departures is sure to have a significant impact on what they’re able to spend. I’m not saying it’s a ‘sell before buy’ scenario, but, like many clubs, there will need to be some balancing of books.”

Ornstein was then asked whether Arsenal will be stepping up their reported interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who is rated at £80million. However, it seems the Belgian could be heading elsewhere in the summer.

“I’m sure there is some appreciation for Onana at Arsenal and elsewhere, but I’m not sure he fits their profile or price bracket,” the reporter added.

“In the No 6 role, we know Arteta likes Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi (and there will be others). If it’s a No 8 they go for, there will be multiple options as well. I don’t really see this one happening.”

READ MORE: Arsenal plot to staggeringly re-sign former Gunner for HUGE fee as heir to star Arteta no longer trusts