Arsenal gifted incredible transfer lift after Unai Emery details Villarreal’s cold reality over Yeremi Pino

Arsenal have been given all the encouragement they need to snatch Villarreal ace Yeremi Pino by former boss Unai Emery.

The Spanish winger, 19, has emerged as a late-window transfer target for both Arsenal and Liverpool. News of a potential Premier League move was first revealed in Tuesday’s Transfer Gossip. Indeed, Spanish outlet AS claimed Villarreal had been taken aback by the pair’s interest in a move this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has since gone on record to publicly state the Reds’ business this summer is likely concluded.

That will be welcome news to Gunners fans who could now see their club have a free run at Yeremy.

The attacker notched 10 goal contributions last term in a campaign he started as an 18-year-old. He holds a release clause worth around £67m in his contract, though AS didn’t anticipate it will be triggered.

Instead, a lower bid to test the waters from whichever suitor takes the plunge was speculated. Given Klopp’s comments, it appears to be Arsenal or nothing. Certain reports even indicated a £33m bid had been lodged, or was at least about to be tabled.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with further additions to their forward line. Bids were made for Raphinha, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby was in their crosshairs before the deal became too expensive.

Emery drops Yeremi Pino bombshell

Now, Villarreal boss, Unai Emery, has set tongues wagging with his comments about Yeremy’s future.

In his most recent press conference, the ex-Arsenal manager said regarding Yeremy’s future (via HITC): “If an offer arrives for players like Yeremy Pino, then he will have to leave.

“We have a responsibility with the club. It is what it is.”

Villarreal have never been big spenders and Emery’s comments suggest any sizeable offer won’t be met with resistance.

The Yellow Submarine have transfer plans of their own, such as bringing Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso back on board.

The Argentine shone while on loan last season, though funds will need to be freed up if they’re to sign him permanently. Even another loan move would require available cash to pay the player’s wages.

Arsenal still hunting additions – Arteta

Despite the seasons already being underway, Arteta stressed further signings could still be made.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, the Spaniard said (via Fabrizio Romano): “We are still needing to finalise squad in the way we want.

“If we can add something great – but we still have to find some solutions for certain players.”

Those comments suggest Arsenal want to shift a few out to make room for one more major arrival.

Football London reported on Thursday the Gunners are open to offers for homegrown duo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson.

Elsewhere, Pablo Mari is on course to join Serie A side Monza. Hector Bellerin is angling for a return to Spain following a successful loan stint with Real Betis last year. Barcelona have emerged as a potential landing spot after missing out on Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta.