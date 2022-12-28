Arsenal undeterred by new asking price for defensive target after extortionate rise within months

A full-back on the radar of Arsenal has seen his transfer value increase dramatically within a matter of months, but it might not deter Mikel Arteta’s side, per reports.

Arsenal can currently call on Benjamin White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares at right-back, and Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back. However, they may have to think about their balance on the right-hand side soon.

White is naturally a centre-back, while Cedric has been linked with a departure in January. Therefore, Arsenal might be in the market for another right-back.

In that regard, they have recently been linked with Real Valladolid prospect, Ivan Fresneda. Just 18 years old, the Spaniard has been attracting interest from a number of elite clubs.

Earlier this month, Arsenal were named within Fresneda’s list of suitors. There have been various claims about their interest since, so it seems there is something concrete behind the links.

If Arsenal really want Fresneda, though, they will have to overcome two obstacles. First, there is a great deal of competition for the full-back, while there is also the concern of how much he might cost.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are one of the main threats to Arsenal in the battle for Fresneda’s signature. There is also interest from Newcastle, AC Milan and Inter.

All of those suitors might be ruing not signing Fresneda earlier. The report has revealed he would have cost them just €1million in the summer, but his value has now multiplied all the way to €30million (£26.4million).

Arsenal still active in Fresneda battle

For a player with just nine first-team appearances under his belt – seven of which have come this season – it could be a risky investment. That said, if his value has increased this much by now, there could be further rises in the future.

Arsenal will therefore be mulling over Fresneda’s valuation before committing to any kind of bid. If they are deprived of Cedric in January, though, they might have to accelerate their plans in order to protect their squad depth.

The fact that they are still being considered as one of the main contenders for Fresneda’s signature suggests they have not been put off too much by Real Valladolid’s rising demands. It may be better, though, if they can find a compromise.

Fresneda, who is a Spain under-19 international, is under contract with Valladolid until 2025. His club are currently 12th in La Liga after their first 14 games of the top-flight season in Spain.

They will be hoping to maintain a strong negotiating position, having handled his career carefully up to this point. But there may soon come a time when Fresneda outgrows them and ends up at a bigger club.

In that case, Arsenal will be hoping to welcome him to the Premier League for the first time.

