Arsenal untouchable favourites in race to sign perfect Arteta player as two Euro giants brushed aside

Two European titans look set to miss out on the capture of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as Arsenal are clear favourites in the chase for his services, according to reports.

Zubimendi has once again played a pivotal role for Sociedad this season, having made 45 appearances and started every one of their Champions League matches. The defensive midfielder has repeatedly insisted he is happy at Sociedad, the club where he originally broke through as a youngster, though this summer may be the perfect time for a transfer.

Zubimendi appears to have outgrown Sociedad and at 25 he is the perfect age to join a truly elite club and test himself out at the very highest level.

Zubimendi has a €60million (£52m) release clause in his contract, which makes him far better value for money than other midfielders on the market.

This enticing exit clause has alerted a host of major clubs to a potential deal. Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich would love to sign the Spaniard, who has so far won five caps for his national team.

According to the latest reports emerging from Spain, Barca remain firmly interested in adding Zubimendi to Xavi’s squad. However, the main problem for the La Liga giants is that Arsenal are certified favourites to snap him up first.

Given their financial problems, Barca will struggle to pay the £52m needed without selling a couple of players first. This should give Arsenal enough time to strike an agreement beforehand.

Zubimendi wanting to try out the Premier League is another significant factor, as it is currently the biggest and most lucrative division in the world. Such a move would allow Zubimendi to test himself against top midfielders such as compatriot Rodri, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Bruno Guimaraes, just to name a few.

Arsenal transfers: Arteta to link up with Martin Zubimendi

Mikel Arteta’s influence also cannot be discounted. The manager is desperate to work with Zubimendi as he feels the midfield enforcer is the ‘ideal’ replacement for Thomas Partey, who will be allowed to leave this summer.

While Partey has missed a host of matches for Arsenal through injury, Zubimendi typically does not get injured more than once a season, or for longer than 10 days at a time.

Arteta will also be able to help Zubimendi adapt to life in the UK as he spent time playing for Sociedad in between spells at Scottish giants Rangers and Everton.

