Arsenal are being urged to do all in their power to sign Ollie Watkins this summer, with a former Gunners star convinced the Aston Villa striker has the qualities to be a smash hit in Mikel Arteta’s side – and with the signing of another star edging closer towards the finishing line.

The Gunners open their Premier League campaign on Saturday with a testing home date against Wolves and hopeful that the 2024/25 campaign can be their year after successive runners-up places to Manchester City in the Premier League title race. And while Arsenal go into the new season with an air of optimism having won the pre-season Emirates Cup on Sunday, Arteta and Co know they will need to step things up again when the real business starts this weekend.

Arsenal go into the final week of preparations, though, with just two senior arrivals with David Raya having signed permanently from Brentford and with Riccardo Calafiori coming in to strengthen their defensive options.

And while a deal for Calafiori at least ticks off Arteta’s wish to bolster his defence, his two real aims this summer – to add a new midfield partner for Declan Rice and to add another dimension to their attack with a prolific No 9 – remain unanswered.

With just over two and a half weeks remaining in the window, time is now against the Gunners, though their next signing is understood to be edging ever closer with a deal for Mikel Merino expected to go through this week.

That deal had looked sketchy at one point given Liverpool’s move for Merino’s midfield partner, Martin Zubimendi and with Real Sociedad determined not to lose both players.

Arsenal transfers: Optimism grows over €30m midfielder deal

However, despite Sociedad’s efforts to keep the pair by making them lucrative new contract offers, it seems the LaLiga side are destined to lose both their star midfielders – with the Merseysiders now confident of captuiring Zubimendi.

Before that deal is done, however, TEAMtalk understands that the LaLiga side are resigned to losing both players and that optimism is growing that a deal to take Merino to Arsenal will be formalised in the coming days.

The player has been convinced to quit Spain for a second bite of the cherry in the Premier League, having previously played for Newcastle, and with Arteta making it clear exactly how the Euro 2024 winner can form a key part of his side this season.

With Sociedad not in a position to block his sale given his current deal is due to expire in under a year’s time, Arsenal now hope to finalise his signing this week in a deal that could be worth as much as €30m (£25.7m).

However, that still leaves question marks over Arsenal’s long-term Achilles heel: their attack. And with Eddie Nketiah still a candidate to move on, and with Gabriel Jesus not exactly prolific, the Gunners need for a regular source of goals from their striker remains paramount.

A number of options have been linked but one man the Gunners have been urged to sign is Aston Villa frontman Watkins, who underlined his qualities with some stand-out cameos for England at the European Championships over the summer.

Gunners told to break bank for Ollie Watkins

Former Gunners star Emmanuel Petit is convinced Watkins, an Arsenal supporter as a boy, can be the final piece in the title jigsaw for Arteta.

“Signing a striker should be Arsenal’s number one priority in the transfer window. They need someone that is good in the air and can also be physically imposing,” Petit stated.

“It’s good to have different options, and with Arsenal, you know how they will play on the attack, and it can be too predictable. We’ve seen them struggle to break down teams that play with a lot of men behind the ball. Arsenal need a Plan B.

“The need a striker with a presence in the penalty area, someone that can keep two defenders with him, someone that is strong physically and strong in the air because they don’t score many goals from headers. With the amount of balls they put into the box, they need to find someone to score headers. That is one part of the attack that must improve. There are a few players who tick all these boxes on the market.

“I’m a huge fan of Ollie Watkins. I love him! He’s strong physically. He has the pace to run in behind defenders. He’s able to fight with two defenders all the time and can hold up the ball. I think he would be perfect for the football that Arsenal play.

“He has the ability to play one-on-one combinations and I think he would fit like a glove into an Arsenal team and system.”

Arsenal told how they can win Premier League title

If they can get add more quality and depth to their squad, Petit is convinced the Gunners can finally end their 21-year wait for title glory.

“I think Arsenal need to add a striker and I think they ideally need competition on the wings as well.

“I always say it, I said last season, when you’re trying to win the Premier League, you need to have exceptional quality in your squad.

“Every summer, Arsenal should be looking to improve, and that means bringing in five players to increase the competition and raise the level. Arsenal’s squad isn’t complete yet, they need more quality.

“New signings sharpen minds. They demonstrate a commitment to the players that are already at the club that sends a message that says we mean business. Finding the right players who have the same vision and personality to fit in can be difficult, but that’s what Arsenal must do.

“I think the most important signing is a striker. Then they should look at adding competition on the wings and in midfield. It will be a very long season because of the international competitions, and when you can see the finish line in the Premier League, that is when you need to have options.

“The Premier League is so physically and mentally demanding, if you want to win it, you have to be able to rotate your players.

“That is what Manchester City have been able to do for years and years. Arsenal didn’t have the strength in depth to have that luxury. They must add more quality to the squad if they want to be competitive in all of the competitions and challenge for trophies.