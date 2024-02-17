Arsenal urged to swap two elite stars in stunning Kylian Mbappe deal that’ll end Man City, Liverpool domination

Kylian Mbappe is being linked with an unlikely Arsenal transfer

A pundit who supports Arsenal has admitted he would be happy to see Bukayo Saka and another top-class star leave if it meant the Gunners were able to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the sensational signing of Kylian Mbappe.

On Thursday, it emerged that Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi he will be leaving the club in the summer. Despite PSG’s best efforts, they have been unable to tie the forward down to a new contract, which means he can leave on a free transfer.

Real Madrid will push hard to make him their new No 9, as they have yet to truly replace Karim Benzema. But the Spanish giants have failed to land Mbappe on numerous occasions in the past and if that happens again then a switch to the Premier League might happen.

Arsenal and Liverpool are thought to be ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for the France star. Although, Mbappe would have to lower his wage demands massively before Arsenal or Liverpool would be able to sign him.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent, who actually supports North London rivals Arsenal, has now given his verdict on Mbappe’s potential arrival in England.

When asked on talkSPORT if he would swap integral Arsenal duo Saka and Martin Odegaard for Mbappe, Bent replied: “No, I’m not swapping both of them.

“I’d give one of them and another player.”

The pundit was then asked if he would swap Saka and Gabriel Jesus for the deadly Ligue 1 ace. He said: “Yeah, I’d do that.

Kylian Mbappe can ‘smash goals in’ for Arsenal

“You’d have a centre-forward who was going to smash goals in and he can play on that right-hand side as well.

“I’m not giving up Saka and Odegaard. I’d give up Gabriel Jesus and Odegaard, or Gabriel Jesus and Saka.

“That pains me because Saka, an academy graduate, but you are talking about arguably the best player on the planet and he’s not old, he’s young.”

Bent added: “I love Mbappe. I’d play him down the middle but he’s versatile which is what I like – he can play on either flank.”

Mbappe arriving at Arsenal would signal a big shift at the top of the Premier League. As he is arguably the best player in the world, Mbappe would help Mikel Arteta’s side topple Liverpool and City – who have won the last six league titles between them.

Mbappe has managed an incredible 243 goals in 290 games during his time at PSG, which means he would battle Erling Haaland for the Prem Golden Boot.

Despite Mbappe’s fantastic goalscoring record, Ally McCoist does not agree with Bent over the fact Arsenal should consider capturing the 25-year-old.

Earlier this week, McCoist was asked if Arsenal should rip up their financial structure to snare Mbappe. He replied: “No, no chance.

“Not only would you break it, you’d absolutely have to obliterate it and destroy it and once you do that, you know, it’s happening. There’s knocks on the door, ‘He’s on this, I’m only on a quarter of that, I’ve scored this many goals’, etc etc.”

