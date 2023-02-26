Arsenal urged to sign ‘perfect’ Tottenham, Man Utd target; will be available on a free transfer this summer

A well-known football pundit has urged Arsenal to sign Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio this summer, who could be available on a free transfer.

The Gunners have been in remarkable form this season and currently sit two points clear at the top of the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta is already looking at new additions to further improve his squad.

Asensio certainly has experience performing at the very highest level, so he could prove to be an unbelievable bargain. However, Arsenal are not the only Premier League team interested in his signature.

As reported by TEAMtalk on Friday, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all keen to do a deal for the Spaniard this summer.

As mentioned, Asensio is expected to be available on a free transfer, as his current deal at the Bernabeu is due to expire at the end of the season and so far there has been no indication that an extension will be agreed.

This is despite the 27-year-old having an unbelievably successful career with Real Madrid. Since joining the Spanish giants in 2014, Asensio has made 265 appearances overall, scoring 55 goals and making 29 assists in the process.

He has played a key role in Madrid’s recent success, too, lifting three Champions Leagues, three LaLiga titles, three UEFA Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

READ MORE: Newcastle tipped to land major coup this summer as frustrated Arsenal star plots Emirates escape

Agbonlahor says Asensio is ‘perfect’ for Arsenal

Now, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Asensio would be a ‘perfect’ summer addition for Arsenal, amid rumours of a stunning free switch to the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said: “It’s exactly the sort of signing they need. Asensio isn’t playing as much as he’d like right now.

“But he’s done so many good things for a long time at Real Madrid. He gets into tight spaces, he’s a flair player.

“They are the characteristics that Arsenal will be searching for this summer. And you look at their bench sometimes and just feel like they could do with a few extra top-quality signings.

“For me, he’s perfect. If Arsenal want to stay in that title fight every year, they’ve got to add to this squad.”

Indeed, with Arsenal looking destined to play in the Champions League next season, squad depth will become more important for Arteta, so bringing in a quality player like Asensio would be a smart move.

Also, considering all the trophies he has won in his career, he could help bring a winning mentality to the Gunners’ dressing room, as they look to take their spot among Europe’s elite.

They will have to battle Tottenham and Manchester United for Asensio, though, so it will be interesting to see where the Spaniard ends up next season.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Expert reveals how Chelsea have taken information from Arsenal to justify Graham Potter decision