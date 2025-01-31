Arsenal and Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Victor Boniface late in the January transfer window, with a report claiming that three other clubs in the Premier League have been told that he is willing to join them after his big move to Saudi Arabia broke down.

Boniface is one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga and helped Bayer Leverkusen win the title last season. The 24-year-old scored 14 goals and gave eight assists in 18 starts in the league and also found the back of the net five times and provided one assist in eight UEFA Europa League matches.

The Nigeria international, who has scored 69 goals and given 31 assists in 167 matches in all competitions so far in his career, was on his way to Al-Nassr this month, but that move has fallen through.

The Saudi Pro League club had agreed a deal in excess of £50million with Bayer, but they have now decided to abandon that move and are about to complete a transfer for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

TBR is now reporting that Boniface has been offered to a number of clubs in England, including Arsenal and Man Utd.

It is well-documented that Arsenal are looking for a new striker in the January transfer window.

With Gabriel Jesus injured and Kai Havertz not scoring as frequently as he did last season, Arsenal are keen on bringing in more firepower. The Gunners have already had a bid for Ollie Watkins turned down.

Man Utd too could do with signing a striker in the January transfer window. The Red Devils have scored just 28 goals in 23 Premier League matches this season.

Rasmus Hojlund has found the back of the net only twice in 18 Premier League games, while Joshua Zirkzee has scored just three goals in 23 league appearances.

READ MORE ➡️ Sources: Arsenal positioned to hijack Mathys Tel transfer as striker’s stance on Bayern Munich exit is made clear

Tottenham, Chelsea and Aston Villa also offered Boniface

It remains to be seen if Arsenal decide to explore the option of signing Boniface, who has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 15 matches in all competitions this season.

If the Gunners do get serious about the 24-year-old Nigeria international striker, then they will have to act fast because some of their biggest Premier League rivals have been alerted to his availability as well.

According to TBR, Tottenham, Chelsea and Villa have also been offered the chance to sign Boniface in the final days of the January transfer window.

While Bayer are ready to welcome the striker back into their fold, the German club had been planning for the second half of the season without him and are still willing to sell him.

Latest Arsenal news: Nypan blow, Vlahovic bid

Arsenal have suffered a big blow in their quest to sign a top young talent in the January transfer window.

The Gunners are keen on a deal for Sverre Nypan. The 18-year-old midfielder is a hugely promising young player who has already played four times for Norway.

While Arsenal were reportedly in advanced talks over a deal for the Rosenborg teenager, there is speculation that those negotiations have now fallen through and he will stay at his club until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are planning a late bid for Juventus and Serbia international striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that although a final decision on whether or not to bid has not been made, the Gunners are considering making an offer over the weekend.

We understand that Vlahovic is open to a new challenge and is ready to leave Juventus for an adventure in the Premier League.

Arsenal are also interested in Alexander Isak, but sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs that Newcastle United are not going to sell their star striker in the middle of the season.

Newcastle are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four and do not want to lose any of their best players.

We understand that the Magpies plan to sit down with Isak towards the end of the season and discuss a new deal with him which will see him extend his current contract and get a raise.

POLL: What is the biggest missing piece for Arsenal to win the Premier League?