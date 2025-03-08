Arsenal have agreed a fee to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, with a report in Nigeria revealing how much the Gunners are willing to pay for the striker as Mikel Arteta’s stance on Kai Havertz is revealed.

Osimhen is one of the best and most lethal strikers in the world who is flourishing at Galatasaray this season. The Nigeria international has scored 22 goals and given five assists in 28 matches in all competitions during his loan spell at the Turkish Super Lig club so far.

The 26-year-old is under contract at Napoli until 2026, and TEAMtalk understands that the Serie A club plan to offload him for good in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Manchester United are in the race for Osimhen, who himself is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Like Man Utd, Arsenal are also on the hunt for a new striker and have been linked with a move for Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

There were reports in the Nigerian media last month that the Gunners had made contact with Osimhen’s camp, and it has now been claimed that the north London club have agreed a deal for the star player, who was described as a “world-class striker” by former Man Utd head coach Jose Mourinho in December 2023.

According to Daily Trust, Arsenal have agreed a £62million deal with Napoli for Osinhem, who joined Galatasaray on loan from the Serie A outfit in the summer of 2024.

The Nigerian publication has claimed that the Gunners have told Napoli that they will pay the Nigeria international striker’s release clause, which is £62m.

The report has noted Chelsea and Man Utd’s interest in Osimhen as well and has revealed Arteta’s plan regarding Havertz next season.

Havertz has been playing as the centre-forward for Arsenal this season and has scored nine goals and given three assists in 21 Premier League matches.

Daily Trust has claimed that Arteta plans to deploy Osimhen as the centre-forward next season and use Havertz as an attacking midfielder and not “as the main striker, where he is not entirely comfortable”.

READ MORE ➡️ Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Arsenal fans should be cautious about Victor Osimhen claim

Arsenal’s interest in Osimhen has been reported in several other media outlets, but this latest claim that the north London club have agreed a fee for the striker needs to be treated with caution.

While it is the striker’s native Nigerian media that is reporting it, one needs to wait for publications in England and Italy to back it up.

Arsenal fans must wait for multiple sources to confirm that the Premier League club have indeed agreed to pay the striker’s release clause before getting excited.

One should also note that Daily Trust does not mention whether or not Osimhen is willing to join Arsenal.

Even if the Gunners have told Napoli that they will pay his release clause in full, Osimhen will surely have the final say on his future.

Latest Arsenal news: Favourites for Sesko, Martinez talks

Arsenal are “heavy favourites” to sign Benjamin Sesko despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report.

Sesko is one of the best young strikers in Europe and has been on fire for RB Leipzig this season.

Arsenal have reportedly been working on a deal for Sesko for a while and are ready to pay his release clause of £50million.

Although Tottenham have now joined the race for Sesko, it is Arsenal who are in pole position, with the striker himself preferring a move to the Gunners or Chelsea to a switch to Tottenham.

Another striker who has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window is Lautaro Martinez.

It has been reported that Arsenal are planning to open talks over signing the Inter Milan and Argentina international striker.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reported to be leading the race for Flamengo star Wesley.

POLL: Who was the best signing Arsenal made under Edu?