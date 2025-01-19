Arsenal are now actively trying to sign a lethal striker after the injury to Gabriel Jesus, with a report claiming how much Manchester United have already offered for him and the result of their bid, while a well-known pundit has sent a warning to the Gunners against bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

With Jesus now on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, Arsenal are on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window. Mikel Arteta has admitted that the Gunners need more firepower, with the north London club still having the chance to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title this season.

Among the strikers Arsenal have their eyes on is Victor Osimhen. The 26-year-old is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli at the moment and has been flourishing at the Turkish giants.

Described as a “world-class striker” by Fenerbache head coach Jose Mourinho, Osimhen has scored 14 goals and given six assists in 18 matches in all competitions for Galatasaray so far this season.

The Nigeria international striker found the back of the net 17 times and gave four assists in 32 appearances for Napoli in the 2023-24 campaign.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have now made contact about signing Osimhen in the January transfer window.

The report has noted that the Gunners do not yet know if they will be able to get a deal done before the window closes.

This comes after it was revealed in the Turkish media that Man Utd made a move for Osimhen in January.

Journalist Kagan Dursun told Haber Sarı Kırmız on Saturday that Man Utd recently made a verbal offer of €70 million (£59m, $72m) for the striker.

United reportedly sent officials to Istanbul to convince the Napoli-owned striker, but they went back to Manchester empty-handed.

While there is an exit clause in Osimhen’s contract at Galatasaray, the key is to convince the striker to leave the Turkish club for a new adventure in the middle of the season.

Arsenal told to avoid Victor Osimhen

Despite Osimhen being at the top of his game, a talkSPORT pundit has warned Arsenal against signing the striker in the January transfer window.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent is an Arsenal fan, and he has told Arteta to avoid bringing the Nigerian star to the Emirates.

The pundit has said that the attitude of the striker has been questioned on occasions, and he does not think that Arsenal should sign him in January even though the Gunners need a new player in attack.

Bent old talkSPORT: “Victor Osimhen, is he really going to be the answer?

“Yes, he was good at Napoli, but maybe his attitude has been questioned on occasions, that’s still a risk.

“I just don’t think you can just go out there and guarantee, right, we know he’s the guy who’s going to go and score us 20, 25 goals.”

Latest Arsenal news: Sesko bid, Wissa interest

Osimhen is not the only striker on the radar of Arsenal, as the Gunners aim to bring in reinforcements to enhance their chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal are keen on Benjamin Sesko as well. The Gunners are now reportedly considering making a £70m bid for the RB Leipzig striker.

The 21-year-old striker has scored 13 goals and given three assists in 25 matches in all competitions this season.

Arsenal have also been linked with Yoane Wissa. The Gunners have added the Brentford striker to their shortlist for the January transfer window.

However, Arsenal are not the only club who are keen on a deal for Wissa, who has scored 11 goals and given two assists in 18 starts in the Premier League for Brentford so far this season.

Nottingham Forest are also reportedly showing interest in Wissa and will explore a deal should Taiwo Awoniyi leave in January.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in danger of losing William Saliba to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Madrid have been hugely impressed with Saliba and are keen on a deal for the France international central defender in the summer of 2025.

Los Blancos have already reportedly made contact with Saliba’s entourage. The defender, though, is now fully focused on helping Arsenal win the Premier League title.