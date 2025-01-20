Perry Groves has urged Arsenal to go all out to sign one of Europe’s most lethal strikers in the January transfer window if they are unable to get Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, with a fellow talkSPORT pundit also sharing his brutal verdict on Kai Havertz.

Arsenal are actively trying to sign a striker in the January transfer window following the injury to Gabriel Jesus. Kai Havertz is not scoring as frequently as he did last season, and with Liverpool six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand, the Gunners are in danger of slipping further behind in the race for the title.

One of the strikers Arsenal are very keen on is Victor Osimhen. The 26-year-old Nigeria international joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal from Napoli in the summer of 2024 and has been superb so far this campaign.

One of the most lethal and fearsome strikers in Europe, Osimhen has scored 14 goals and given six assists in 18 matches in all competitions so far this season.

The striker found the back of the net 17 times in all competitions in the 2023-24 campaign, while in 2022-23, he scored 31 goals in 39 appearances.

Manchester United have reportedly had a verbal bid for the striker turned down in January, while Arsenal have made contact about bringing him to the Emirates Stadium before the window closes.

Former Arsenal winger Groves believes that Osimhen would be a brilliant signing for Mikel Arteta’s side in the middle of the season.

While the talkSPORT pundit would love the Gunners to sign Isak in January, he is aware that Newcastle will not sell the Sweden international striker, who has scored 15 goals and given five assists in 20 Premier League matches this season.

When asked whether he would bring Osimhen to Arsenal, Groves told talkSPORT: “In a heartbeat. You ain’t gonna get Isak because Newcastle, even though they had a bad result on the weekend, they’re still looking to see if they can get into the Champions League, so they’re not going to get Isak.

“So, if it means you pay over the odds or if you take a player on loan, any centre-forward at the top level, (Ally) Coisty, you’d be licking your lips thinking, ‘I tell you what, I could make a massive difference to that Arsenal side.'”

Brutal Kai Havertz verdict

With Jesus now injured, Havertz will continue to lead the line for Arsenal. The Germany international forward has scored just eight goals in 19 Premier League games this season.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Havertz found the back of the net 13 times and provided seven assists in 30 Premier League starts for the Gunners.

Former Rangers and Scotland international striker Ally McCoist does not think that Havertz will win Arsenal the Premier League title this season.

McCoist said on talkSPORT: “I think it’s a crying shame, actually. The amount of games I’ve been at, particularly at the Emirates, and I see that ball flashing across the six-yard box.

“I think Havertz is an excellent footballer, I really do. But I think Havertz would score the same amount of goals whether he plays centre forward, number ten or comes off the side. I think he’ll get 10 goals, whereas a centre forward playing in that position gets you 20, 25 (goals).”

Latest Arsenal news: Sesko bid, Tavares in demand

Arsenal have needed a ‘proper’ striker since last summer, and Jesus’s latest injury seems to have awakened the decision-makers at the North London club.

The Gunners are now actively looking to bring in a new number nine, and one of the players they are very keen on is Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay £59.2m in transfer fees for the RB Leipzig striker, with Barcelona also said to be interested in him.

A player that many Arsenal fans would have forgotten about is Nuno Tavares. The left-back is out on loan at Lazio at the moment, and it is unlikely that he will ever play for the Gunners again.

Although Tavares failed to make a huge impact during his time in the Premier League, he has been a star for Lazio in Serie A.

The 24-year-old Portuguese international left-back’s performances in Italy have been so impressive that Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all showing interest in him now.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Real Madrid are eyeing a summer raid on Arsenal for William Saliba.

Saliba has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, and Madrid have reportedly been in touch with his entourage over a summer move.

Encouragingly for Arsenal, the France international central defender is not focused on his future at the moment – his mind is on making sure that the Gunners win the Premier League title this season

