Arsenal have made contact with Victor Osimhen’s camp, with a journalist in Nigeria revealing that the Gunners are ready to trigger his release clause as an alternative to Martin Zubimendi emerges for the Gunners.

Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world and is on the radar of a number of top clubs in Europe. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Manchester United and Chelsea are among the teams interested in the Nigeria international, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli for this season.

There has been speculation that Man Utd are so keen on Osimhen that they are willing to include Rasmus Hojlund in a deal with Napoli to bring the striker to Old Trafford instead of paying his release clause of €75million (£62m, $78m).

Man Utd desperately need to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, with neither Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee showing that they can be prolific goalscorers.

Arsenal also need to sign a top-quality number 9, with Gabriel Jesus struggling to score frequently when fit and Kai Havertz not very clinical in front of goal.

Despite Man Utd’s strong interest, it seems that it is Arsenal who have taken a massive step towards signing Osimhen, who has scored 20 goals and given five assists in 27 appearances this season and has been described as a “world-class striker” by Fenerbache head coach Jose Mourinho.

According to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, Arsenal have made official contact with the striker’s camp and are ready to trigger his release clause.

Laba wrote on X: “Excl: Arsenal conclude plans for Striker option in Dubai.

“- Sesko: AFC & Leipzig agreed on a deal last season but he decided to stay back.

“- Victor Osimhen: Arsenal officially made contact with Osimhen camp last week. They’re willing to trigger the new release clause.

“Plan is to sign one.”

While this is potentially huge news for Arsenal, one has to treat this with caution. No other reputable sources are claiming that the Gunners have been in contact with Osimhen, so one must wait for major outlets to back this claim before drawing a full conclusion.

However, Arsenal’s interest in the Napoli-owned striker is well-known.

It was reported in the January transfer window that the Gunners had made contact over signing Osimhen, who, according to his Nigerian compatriot and Gençlerbirliği midfielder Peter Etebo, “is a very willing player on the field” and “gives everything for his team”.

Nothing materialised at the time, but perhaps it could change for Arsenal in the summer.

Arsenal monitoring Pablo Barrios

According to TBR, Arsenal have taken a shine to Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios.

The Gunners are determined to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window, but they are assessing other options if they fail to get him.

Barrios has emerged on Arsenal’s radar, with the 21-year-old Spain international midfielder’s performances impressing the Gunners’ scout.

The young midfielder has made 26 appearances for Atletico this season. Barrios has given two assists in those games.

Latest Arsenal news: Zubimendi competition, Kimmich talks

Arsenal are facing competition from Real Madrid for Zubimendi, according to a report in Spain.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are “cautiously optimistic” about signing Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window, but Los Blancos are not giving up.

It has been reported that the defending Spanish and European champions believe that their “extraordinary relationship” with Sociedad could help them win the race for the midfielder, even though they are aware that Arsenal are in pole position.

Reports in Germany have claimed that Arsenal are trying to sign Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich, who is one of the best midfielders in Europe and is also adept at playing at right-back, is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Bayern have reportedly decided to withdraw their offer of a new contract, which has led to Arsenal holding talks with the Germany international.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of signing Sverre Nypan.

Liverpool were “pushing” for the Rosenborg midfielder to join them in the summer transfer window, but the Gunners have now agreed on personal terms with the youngster.

There is interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in Nypan as well, but the midfielder’s heart is set on a move to Arsenal.

