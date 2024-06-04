Victor Osimhen: Arsenal to offer Napoli beloved ace, useful star in surprise player-plus-cash deal

Arsenal are willing to two offer two stars including Takehiro Tomiyasu in a player-plus-cash deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

In December, Osimhen penned a new Napoli contract which runs until June 2026 and includes a release clause worth €120million (£102m). The main reason for this new deal was maintaining the centre-forward’s sky-high transfer value, rather than Napoli trying to keep him in Italy for another couple of seasons.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis knows that Osimhen would like to join one of the most illustrious clubs in the world, and that several teams of that calibre are pursuing him.

It has been reported that Chelsea’s move for the 25-year-old is dead in the water, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that there is still a chance he will arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea chiefs have a few hurdles to overcome though, including selling a number of players in order to fund a bid for Osimhen. This will help the Blues avoid Financial Fair Play issues.

Chelsea’s struggles in the race for Osimhen has opened the door for Arsenal. On Saturday, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio stated that Arsenal will either land Osimhen or RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

According to the latest reports in Italy, Arsenal will find it tough to meet Osimhen’s £102m exit clause outright and will offer Napoli two players in order to bring that price down.

The first is academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe, which was initially revealed over the weekend. Smith Rowe is loved by Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal fans as he is an academy graduate who is very talented.

Arsenal transfers: Victor Osimhen swap deal ON

However, the attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons and is now looking for a new club so he can play more often.

Napoli may feel they can get Smith Rowe back to his brilliant best, although they will need to convince him on a switch to Italy first.

Defender Tomiyasu could also be included in this surprise player-plus-cash deal. The Japan international is a useful player for Arteta as he can operate anywhere across the backline, but the Arsenal boss is reportedly willing to sacrifice him to bring Osimhen to North London.

Smith Rowe and Tomiyasu are valued at a combined £70m, so they should bring the cost for Osimhen down to £32m, which is well within Arsenal’s reach.

While Arsenal have managed to get close to winning the Premier League title with either Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus up front – two players who are not devastating goalscorers – a deal for Osimhen would make a lot of sense.

Osimhen joining Arsenal would essentially give Arteta his own Erling Haaland who can guarantee at least 20-25 goals per season. Not only would this put Manchester City under even more pressure for league titles, it would help Arsenal go further in the Champions League, too.

Gunners urged to agree statement signing

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop recently explained why Osimhen would be a perfect addition to Arsenal’s squad.

“He ticks all the boxes that Arsenal need. He provides the physicality if not a little bit more than Kai Havertz does in terms of height and set-pieces,” the pundit said.

“He provides the finishing that Gabriel Jesus promised but hasn’t delivered in the past couple of seasons.

“If I am Mikel Arteta, I am making Osimhen my number one target and then we see who else we can sell and replace and where else we can strengthen in the squad.

“But without question, the first order of business is that style of finisher and I think Osimhen ticks all the boxes that Arsenal need.”

