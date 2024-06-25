Napoli have stunningly reduced the price tag of superstar striker Victor Osimhen amid confirmed interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Premier League trio are all huge admirers of the Nigerian international, who is widely considered to be one of the best centre-forwards in Europe.

He fired Napoli to their first Serie A title in 2022/23 when he scored an outstanding 26 goals in 32 matches and bagged 15 in 25 league games last term.

Chelsea have been keeping an eye on Osimhen’s situation for several months but recent reports have suggested that they have moved on to other targets.

Man Utd are also focusing on other forwards at the moment, with Bologna talisman Joshua Zirkzee reportedly the man at the top of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s shortlist.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Arsenal have informed Eddie Nketiah that he is free to find a new club as he won’t be guaranteed a starting spot in the coming campaign, and he’ll need replacing if he leaves.

Osimhen has a release clause of roughly £110m in his Napoli contract which, up until now, has made a deal difficult for any club, but reports from Italy suggest Arsenal still have hope of securing a deal.

Osimhen has been identified eyed as a target by Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s sporting director Edu, and his price tag has just been slashed.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd in constant contact for Euro 2024 ace as Arsenal, Aston Villa lurk

Antonio Conte wants Romelu Lukaku at Napoli

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Napoli will ‘consider offers in the region of £85m’ for Osimhen this summer – a £25m reduction in valuation.

This could reportedly convince Arsenal to launch an offer for the striker in the near future and Napoli are already planning for their talisman’s departure.

The report claims that the Italian giants are looking to sign Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku as a replacement for Osimhen this summer, with manager Antonio Conte keen on a reunion.

The Blues are desperate to find a buyer for the Belgium star who is under contract until 2026 on a mammoth wage of around £300,000 per week.

Lukaku fired in an impressive 21 goals while on loan with Roma last season and he is not expecting to play for Chelsea again, despite that he’s officially set to return to his parent club at the end of this week.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal table a big-money offer for Osimhen in the coming weeks as Arteta looks to bolster his squad in preparation for another Premier League title challenge.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League player who has a release clause in their contract, including Chelsea and Arsenal targets