Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has responded to speculation linking him with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

For years now, the Nigeria international has been credited with interest from Premier League sides such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Osimhen seemed destined to swap Napoli for Chelsea a couple of years ago, only to sign for the Turkish giants last summer after a successful loan spell.

The 27-year-old has scored goals wherever he’s played, with the 6ft 1in player netting 61 times in 75 appearances for Galatasaray to date.

The Nigerian was back amongst the goals on Friday in his side’s 2-2 draw against Corum FK, with the forward bagging a brace off the bench in this Super Lig clash.

After the game, he told Turkish outlet Gazete Pencere, “Such opponents are difficult. And that’s what happened. We need to wake up. We are disappointed. Let this be a wake-up. Knowing that all the next matches will be difficult, we will continue on our way by correcting ourselves.”

While he has been focusing on the new season, TEAMtalk revealed that Osimhen has been a topic of conversation for Man Utd, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

No formal bids or negotiations have taken place for the former Lille attacker, whose contract at Galatasaray runs until 2029.

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Victor Osimhen not ruling out exit

Osimhen is said to be keen on a switch to the Premier League but his substantial wage demands could scupper such a deal. Indeed, Man Utd have reportedly cooled their interest as a result. And going by his comments, though, he seems content in Turkey.

He added, “The team is also aware. I am ready to give everything for this club. This was an important match as a wake-up. It was also a wake-up call for the players. We have to give everything on the field.

“Our fans give incredible energy and always support us. We need to give back. We need to gain momentum before the Champions League. We need to fight very well from the next match.”

While those remarks make it seem as if he is not agitating for a move, his next statements seemed to open the door to a potential transfer.

When asked about the transfer links, Osimhen replied, “There are always rumours during transfer seasons. I will focus on my job. I focus on my work. We’ll see and think about the future then.”

Arsenal have been linked with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez but the Spanish side are determined to keep the Barcelona target. While the Gunners do have Viktor Gyokeres as a No 9, Osimhen could be a tempting option.

Reports suggest he will cost around £60m but whether or not he gets his England move is up in the air.

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