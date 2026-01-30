Arsenal to sign Real Madrid ‘monster’ by activating €50m release clause – reports

Victor Valdepenas appears the most likely out of four Real Madrid stars to join Arsenal, with reports claiming the Gunners are looking to match his €50million (£43m / $59m) exit clause.

Valdepenas is a 19-year-old defender who mainly plays as a centre-half but can also operate as a left-back or left wing-back if required. The Madrid-born starlet came through Los Blancos’ academy before making his first-team debut earlier this season.

Valdepenas is viewed as one of the best defenders Madrid have produced in years. Indeed, Madrid Live have praised his athleticism, describing the 6ft 2in teenager as a ‘monster’ and a ‘beast’.

Valdepenas is tied down until June 2029, on a contract which includes that €50m release clause. But Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the Spain U19 international all season and are eager to engineer a deal.

According to the Daily Mail and Daily Star, Arsenal will look to bring Valdepenas to England by ‘triggering his release clause’ this summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, alongside sporting director Andrea Berta, is ready to act swiftly to fend off rival interest from Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

The report adds that Arsenal see Valdepenas as a summer signing rather than a winter arrival, which our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on January 20.

Sources have confirmed to us that Arsenal hold strong interest in the youngster and will ‘act decisively’ if he opens up to a transfer.

Although, Valdepenas wants to make his mark at Madrid, so it will take some convincing to prise him away from the Bernabeu.

Victor Valdepenas eyed by Arsenal

Arsenal received encouragement last week when Marca suggested Valdepenas had been left hurt by Xabi Alonso’s sacking. After all, Alonso was the one who gave him his senior debut.

This could be one factor Arsenal look to exploit to strike an agreement with Valdepenas.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Arsenal’s interest in the left-footed stopper earlier this month.

Arteta’s side have also been credited with interest in fellow Madrid stars Rodrygo, Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga.

But as things stand, Valdepenas looks the most likely to arrive in north London.

