Arsenal battle AC Milan for statement signing of €50m Real Madrid ace

Arsenal and AC Milan are going head-to-head for the signing of Real Madrid’s standout academy graduate Victor Valdepenas, according to reports.

Valdepenas is a 19-year-old defender who was handed his senior Madrid debut by the now-sacked Xabi Alonso earlier this season. Valdepenas is one of the best young defenders the Madrid academy has produced in years, with the ability to shine as either a left-sided centre-half or an attacking left-back.

The 19-year-old is aiming to get into the first-team plans of Alonso’s replacement, Alvaro Arbeloa, though players such as Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras currently stand in his way.

There has been speculation Valdepenas could consider a move away from the Bernabeu to aid his development, while he was also disappointed with Alonso’s departure.

As per Italian journalist Matteo Morretto (via Football Espana), Milan are expressing firm interest in Valdepenas and are ‘following’ his situation in the Spanish capital.

Milan believe there is an opportunity to strike a deal due to the good relationship between the two clubs, stemming from previous transfers involving Brahim Diaz and Alex Jimenez.

But the Serie A giants will face stern competition from Arsenal, who are long-term admirers of the Spain U19 starlet.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Mikel Arteta’s interest in prising Valdepenas away from Madrid on January 20.

Subsequent reports explained how Arsenal could trigger the €50million (£43m / $59m) release clause in his contract, which would leave Madrid powerless.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has been tipped to ‘act decisively’ if Valdepenas starts to push for a move away from Madrid this summer.

Such a transfer would be a real statement from Arsenal, proving their ability to sign some of the best young players from their Champions League rivals.

Intriguingly, Arsenal have also been linked with several other Madrid players, including Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick and Arda Guler.

We revealed on Friday that Arsenal have made fresh checks on Endrick amid his return to form at Lyon, though Madrid have shut the door on any exit.

Arsenal continue to track Rodrygo’s situation, having identified him as an elite upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

