Arsenal will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night under the watchful eyes of the agent of one of their top targets for the summer, Viktor Gyokeres – according to a report.

After dropping more points in the Premier League, Arsenal’s attention has turned to the Champions League, in which they will face off with Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. But after appointing Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, the Gunners aren’t just preparing for their upcoming matches, but also the next transfer window.

Signing a new striker is top of the agenda for Arsenal if they want to make sure they’re in a better position in the title race this time next year. On that front, David Ornstein recently confirmed that Berta has made Gyokeres a major target after being wowed by his form for Sporting CP.

Arsenal have other targets on their radar, but Gyokeres is firmly installed as one of the main centre-forwards they could try to sign.

And they could take further steps towards doing so on Tuesday, since Football Transfers says Gyokeres’ agent will be in attendance for the game against Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s speculated that it could be a sign of negotiations being about to begin as Arsenal try to steal a march on other clubs interested in Gyokeres.

The report names Newcastle United as a potential threat for the Sweden international, who has also emerged on Nottingham Forest’s radar.

Arsenal want to move early for striker

Earlier this week, Ben Jacobs revealed on TEAMtalk that Arsenal want to move early for a striker signing and could make use of the exceptional transfer window at the start of June.

Premier League clubs have been granted a 10-day period before the main summer transfer window opens in order to make signings ahead of the Club World Cup, even if they aren’t playing in it.

Arsenal are prioritising a striker signing and could even aim to wrap one up in those first 10 days of June.

Gyokeres is regarded as a good value-for-money option, since Sporting have set an asking price of around £60m.

