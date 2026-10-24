Gabriel Agbonlahor says Arsenal will ‘100%’ sell £63.5m Arsenal star who ‘runs in slow motion’

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will sell Viktor Gyokeres next summer, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Sweden international striker wants to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Gyokeres has been on the books of Arsenal since the summer of 2025, when he joined from Sporting CP for a total of £63.5million.

The striker has scored 21 goals and given five assists in 65 matches in all competitions for Arsenal so far in his career.

Gyokeres helped Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the final of the Champions League last season.

The 28-year-old is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2030, but former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor believes that manager Arteta and sporting director Berta will get rid of him at the end of the season.

Viktor Gyokeres tipped to leave Arsenal

The talkSPORT pundit made the prediction about Gyokeres after watching him in action in Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Everton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The pundit said on talkSPORT (5:53pm, October 24, 2026): “Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ.

“Looks like he’s like running in slow motion, isn’t he?

“Looks like he can’t run.

“Can he hold the ball up? Yes, he can, but he will be one that won’t be at the club next season.

“Yeah, 100%.

“They would have got rid of him this season if they could have for Alvarez.

“If Alvarez wanted to come and hadn’t turned Arsenal down, they would have said, I would give you Gyokeres and money.”

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Viktor Gyokeres wants Arsenal exit – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Gyokeres is ready to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 17 that Gyokeres will push for an exit from Arsenal in the middle of the season.

The striker is frustrated at his lack of playing time under Arteta this season.

Gyokeres has made one start in the Premier League and two starts in the Champions League for Arsenal this season.

Sources have told us that Arsenal’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window left Gyokeres frustrated.

Bailey reported: “Atletico Madrid remain interested, but Premier League clubs are also showing interest, with teams in Italy and Germany, as well as Spain, among the potential destinations being assessed.

“We understand that Arsenal could be prepared to consider allowing Gyokeres to leave as they continue pushing ahead with plans to bring in another forward.

“With the player open to a departure and the club still keen to strengthen their attacking options, a January separation could suit both parties.”

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