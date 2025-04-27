Arsenal are ready to make a huge bid for Viktor Gyokeres, with a report revealing the three reasons why Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is ‘convinced’ that the Sporting CP striker would succeed at the Emirates Stadium.

While the Gunners have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal’s failure to win the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool has exposed their lack of a top-quality striker. Gabriel Jesus is not a prolific goalscorer, and Kai Havertz is not a natural number nine.

Arsenal manager Arteta is aware of the need to sign a top striker to win the Premier League title ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s dream striker target.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle do not want to sell Isak and could demand up to £150million for the Sweden international.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on April 12 that Arsenal are already in contact with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko’s entourage, adding that talks between the two parties have been “positive”.

TEAMtalk transfer contributor, Ben Jacobs, reported on April 4 that Arsenal are “firmly interested in Sporting CP striker Gyokeres”.

A recent report claimed that Arsenal have ‘opened talks’ over a deal for Gyokeres, with the Gunners’ Sporting Director, Andrea Berta, a big fan of the 26-year-old striker.

The Spanish media has now revealed that Arsenal are planning to make a €80million (£68.6m, $91.2m) bid for Gyokeres.

According to Fichajes, the impressive performance of the Sweden international striker ‘has convinced the London club that he is the ideal profile to enhance his offensive options for next season’.

Such a bid for Gyokeres would make him the third-most expensive signing in Arsenal history after Declan Rice and Nicolas Pepe, who cost £100million and £72million respectively.

Gyokeres has scored 48 goals and given 12 assists in 47 matches in all competitions for Sporting this season.

Described as ‘Europe’s most-wanted striker’ on ESPN in November 2024, there is interest in the former Coventry City star from Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest as well.

Barcelona are also said to have an eye on Gyokeres, who has been offered to Real Madrid, too.

Three reasons why Arsenal want Viktor Gyokeres

Fichajes has further revealed why Arsenal are keen on a summer deal for Gyokeres.

The north London club believe that the signing of a top striker like the Swede is key to ‘making that competitive leap that they long for, especially on the big nights of the Champions League’.

According to the report, Gyokeres’s ‘mobility, his capacity for association and his sacrifice in pressure are qualities that fit perfectly in Arteta’s style’.

It would be worthwhile to point out that Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources.

While TEAMtalk can back Arsenal’s interest in Gyokeres, no other reputable publication has reported that the Gunners are ready to bid for him yet.

Arsenal fans need to wait for another news outlet to carry this story before getting excited about a potential deal for the striker, who scored 43 goals and gave 15 assists in 50 matches in all competitions for Sporting last season.

