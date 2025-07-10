Gary Lineker has warned Arsenal that an expensive striker that Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are keen on could struggle in the Premier League like Liverpool marksman Darwin Nunez has.

Arsenal have been very active so far in the summer transfer window, as manager Arteta and sporting director Berta plan to make key additions to the squad that could not beat Liverpool to the Premier League title last season. Marin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga have moved to the Emirates Stadium from Real Sociedad, Brentford and Chelsea, respectively.

The Gunners are also keen on signing a new striker this summer, with Gabriel Jesus not a prolific goalscorer and Kai Havertz not a natural number nine.

Arsenal have been actively trying to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in recent days.

According to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, the north London club have offered Sporting a transfer fee of €65million (£56m, $76m(, but the Portuguese giants want €70m (£60.3m, $82m) as fixed fee and €10m (£8.6m, $11.7m) in add-ons for the Sweden international striker, who scored 54 goals and gave 13 assists in 52 matches in all competitions last season.

There have been ‘formal talks’ between Arsenal and Sporting, with ‘discussions between all parties’ being ‘advanced’, according to Jacobs.

Gyokeres has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal, but reports in Portugal suggest that Arsenal could walk away from the deal if Sporting do not lower their demands.

While Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes that Gyokeres would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker has warned the Gunners that there is a chance that he could turn out like Nunez at Liverpool.

Nunez arrived at Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 with a strong reputation, but the Uruguay international striker has managed to score only 40 goals in 143 appearances for the Reds so far in his career.

When asked if Gyokeres is the right man for Arteta, Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast: “Yeah, that’s what they need. And we’ve said it, they needed it last summer. I mean, you look at his numbers the last couple of years, they’re outstanding. They’re off the charts good.”

Lineker replied: “I think it’s 68 [league games] and 66 [goals] to be precise.”

Shearer noted: “Yeah, incredible. I mean, they are so impressive numbers. So that’s exactly what Arsenal have needed.

“And there’s no doubt I think in that team, he’ll score goals. And that’s what their fans demand and needed. So yeah, they’ll be a huge threat as well.”

Lineker warned: “It’ll be a challenge for him because it is different, obviously. We saw Darwin Nunez come in, didn’t we, scoring, not quite to that degree, but not far off in Portugal, then going to Liverpool and obviously, it’s never really happened for him.

“He’s had his moments, of course. So, you know, it’s a bit of pressure on, there’s always pressure when you move. I mean, he’s experienced, he’s got a bit of experience, obviously quite a lot of experience of English football. But obviously Arsenal would have, I’m sure, scrutinized him closely and watched a lot of his football in the last two years.”

Why Sporting CP are firm on Viktor Gyokeres stance

While Arsenal will feel that they are offering more than enough for Sporting to sell Gyokeres, the Portuguese club have made it clear in public why they want top dollar for their prized asset.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas told O Jogo in June: “There’s no point setting a value of €60 million (£50m). I don’t know if it’s going to be 40, 60, or 80. I don’t know, it will depend on the player’s performance.

“What can I guarantee? I will not demand 100 million euros. Period. That’s how the meeting ended. Who was at the meeting? President and agent. From then on, I never spoke to the agent again. I never spoke to the player about departures and values.

“Months have passed. And now I see the agent in the press releasing information here and there, but there is one thing I want to make clear.

“Sporting has a good sense and its word. And the president of Sporting said two things: that Sporting would not demand the termination clause and that we would adjust the value to Viktor’s performance.

“And what was Viktor’s performance this year? 63 goals, 17 assists, runner-up in the Golden Boot, six goals in eight Champions League games. Fantastic.

“Surely one of the best players to have stepped on the pitch in the history of Portuguese football. And even so, Sporting will not demand the release clause.

“They should know me better by now. Threats, blackmail, and insults don’t work with me. And I can guarantee one thing: Viktor will not leave for €60m plus €10m (£50m plus £8m). I never promised.

“With this game that the agent is playing, the situation is only getting worse. To date, Sporting has not had an offer for Viktor Gyokeres. Not today, not last summer. Viktor Gyokeres is one of the best footballers in the history of Portuguese football. He is a fantastic professional. To date, he has had zero offers, and he has a three-year contract.”

