Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and Arsenla boss Mikel Arteta, both of whom want Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has managed to convince Viktor Gyokeres to snub a move to Manchester United and reunite with Ruben Amorim, according to a report, which has revealed the details of the salary that the Sporting CP striker will get at the Emirates Stadium should the transfer go through.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd are on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window. While Arsenal boss Arteta has realised that Gabriel Jesus is not prolific and Kai Havertz is not a natural number nine, Man Utd manager Amorim knows all too well from last season that neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee is good enough to lead the line for his team and carry them to success.

Gyokeres has emerged as one of Europe’s finest strikers since his move to Sporting CP in 2023, and both Arsenal and Man Utd are keen on signing him this summer.

Described by his Sporting CP team-mate Zeno Debast in HLN in June as “the most complete player I have ever seen” and as “a monster”, Gyokeres scored 54 goals and gave 13 assists in 52 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign, as Sporting won Liga Portugal and Taca de Portugal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 17 that Man Utd were confident of signing Gyokeres in the summer transfer window due to the presence of Amorim.

Amorim managed the Sweden international striker at Sporting CP and has a good relationship with him.

Sources subsequently told Fraser Fletcher on June 25 that Gyokeres has told Man Utd that he wants to join them this summer.

However, there has been a twist since then, with Sky Sports Switzerland reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, and The Mirror reporting that Arsenal have beaten Man Utd to Gyokeres’s signature.

CaughtOffSide has now revealed how Arsenal manager Arteta has ‘convinced’ Gyokeres ‘to join’ the Gunners.

‘Gyokeres’ decision to prioritise a move to North London was heavily influenced by his conversations with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who outlined a clear vision of the striker’s role in the club’s long-term project,’ notes the report.

‘Arteta’s promise of a central role in Arsenal’s attacking plans, coupled with the opportunity to compete in the Champions League, proved crucial in convincing Gyokeres to reject more financially lucrative options elsewhere.’

According to CaughtOffSide, the 27-year-old striker ‘sees Arsenal as the perfect platform to take the next step in his career’ and has turned down offers from the Saudi Pro League as well.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪Every completed Arsenal transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Salary details of Viktor Gyokeres at Arsenal revealed

CaughtOffSide has revealed that Gyokeres has already made a deal with Arsenal over a summer move.

The striker has ‘finalised a verbal agreement with Arsenal on a contract that will run until 2030, with an annual salary of £10 million plus performance-related bonuses’.

Gyokeres’s desire to join Arsenal has been communicated to Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas, with his agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, now in talks with the Premier League club over finalising the finer details in the contract.

Varandas, though, recently made it clear that Sporting CP will not make any concessions on the fee, so it remains to be seen what arrangement Arsenal come up with.

Varandas told O Jogo: “Sporting is very calm regarding Viktor Gyokeres. Sporting does not need to sell him, but we remain sensitive to the dreams of Viktor and any of our athletes.

“After weeks of meetings, we are not asking for the release clause and will be reasonable regarding the price we ask for Viktor. Today, I believe there is a strong probability he will leave.

“We have been watching the market and I saw [Martin] Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, leave for €65million. I saw Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both forwards but who, in my opinion, do not have Viktor’s market value or quality, being negotiated for around €75million.

“Given the demands we consider fair, I believe Viktor could leave – unless he has the worst agent in the world, which is hard for me to believe, because he is one of the best footballers in the world.”

Latest Arsenal news: Rodrygo masterplan, shock Liverpool raid

A Spanish report has revealed the plan that Arsenal have to complete a deal for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have been backed to make a move for an Arsenal attacker next summer when he is out of contract.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Arsenal have set themselves a timeline to get a deal done for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

QUIZ: How well do you know Viktor Gyokeres?