Arsenal have pushed forward in their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres, with sources telling TEAMtalk that fresh approaches have been made this week, as the Sporting CP striker’s comments on his future come to light.

What promised to be a hugely successful season for Arsenal ended up trophyless. The north London club could not sustain their Premier League title challenge until the final weeks of the season and failed to beat Paris Saint-Germain over two legs in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is determined to set things right next season and has identified a clinical number nine as a top priority in the summer transfer window

While Arsenal adore Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, they are aware that the Sweden international is almost impossible to prise away from the Magpies this summer.

Gyokeres is the striker that Arsenal are now actively trying to sign, with Arteta a long-term admirer of the 26-year-old.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Gyokeres’s name is firmly at the top of Arsenal’s shortlist, and that new contacts have been made this week.

Gyokeres has been a revelation in Portugal since joining Sporting CP from Coventry City in 2023. The 26-year-old striker hammered 43 goals and gave 15 assists in all competitions last season, showcasing his lethal finishing, physicality, and ability to link-up play.

The star’s form carried into this season’s campaign, with 39 goals in Liga Portugal helping Sporting CP become the Portuguese champions and leading his team-mate Conrad Harder to describe him as “the best striker in the world” in The Mirror this week

Arteta’s admiration for Gyokeres stems from his versatility. Capable of leading the line or dropping deeper to create, the Sweden international fits the profile of a modern forward who can thrive in Arsenal’s fluid system.

Sources close to the player has told TEAMtalk that Gyokeres is open to a move to the Emirates Stadium. The striker is enticed by the prospect of competing in the Premier League and challenging for silverware under Arteta.

However, prising Gyokeres away from Sporting CP will not be straightforward. The Portuguese giants value their star striker at around £70 million, with a release clause exceeding £80 million.

Mindful of financial fair play constraints, Arsenal may need to negotiate creatively or offload fringe players to fund a deal for Gyokeres, especially because they have to try to land targets for multiple positions.

Competition from other European giants could also complicate matters, although Arsenal’s clear intent and Arteta’s personal interest give them an edge.

What Viktor Gyokeres has said about his future

While Gyokeres is well aware that he is in demand, the Sporting CP striker has not publicly said what his plans are in the summer transfer window.

The Manchester Evening News quoted the striker as saying on May 17: “It’s football, I’m still here. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Nobody can predict the future.”

Sporting winger Pedro Goncalves, though, has dropped a hint that Gyokeres could leave the club for good.

During the Liga Portugal title parade through Lisbon over the weekend, Goncalves addressed the fans from the open-top bus.

The winger said: “I just want to tell you all something… They said we were never going to be champions without fans (during Covid), they said we were never going to be two-time champions without [Ruben] Amorim, they said we were never going to win the league without [Hugo] Viana.

“They say we won’t be three-time champions without Viktor [Gyokeres]. And now, what I want to say is that, we’ll see.”

