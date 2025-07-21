Richard Keys has urged Arsenal to get a deal done for Viktor Gyokeres as soon as possible, while a current Premier League manager shares his thoughts on whether or not the Sporting CP striker would be a success at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have already signed Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer transfer window, while Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera is set to make the move to the north London club in a £17million deal.

Signing a striker is also on the Gunners’ wishlist, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta trying to secure the services of Gyokeres from Sporting CP this summer.

Gyokeres is one of the best strikers in Europe and was on fire for Sporting CP in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Sweden international scored 54 goals and provided 13 assists in 52 appearances last season, as Sporting CP won Liga Portugal and Taca de Portugal.

According to The Express, Arsenal have agreed a fixed fee of £55million (€63.4m, $74.3m) with Sporting CP for Gyokeres, who himself has a deal in place with the Premier League club on personal terms and is ready to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are also willing to pay Sporting CP £8.6m (€9.9m, $11.6m) in add-ons and bonuses for Gyokeres, but there is no agreement between the two clubs regarding the structure of the fees.

Reports from Portugal over the weekend that Manchester United have re-entered the race for Gyokeres have been dismissed by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal wanted the striker to be part of their squad for the pre-season tour of Asia, but that self-imposed deadline has already passed.

With Arsenal the only club who are actively pursuing a deal for Gyokeres, beIN SPORT presenter Richard Keys has slammed the Gunners for not getting the deal done.

The former Sky Sports presenter has warned that Arsenal would forever regret if they fail to land the 27-year-old former Coventry City striker.

Keys wrote on X at 4:52pm on July 20: “If Arsenal don’t get this Gyokeres deal done they’ll regret it for ever. He’s top class. He’d be the difference between finishing 2nd again – or winning it. Isn’t that worth an extra £10m? What are they doing?”

Viktor Gyokeres backed to be a success for Arsenal

While many will question whether Gyokeres would be able to replicate his Sporting CP form in the Premier League, Wolves manager Vítor Pereira believes that the Swedish ace would be a massive success in the English top flight.

Pereira told O Jogo about Gyokeres: “He has unique characteristics. He’s an ‘animal’ who systematically attacks space.

“Of course, he will come to a more difficult league. It’s easier to score goals in Portugal than here, that’s guaranteed, because the opposition here… many of the center-backs here are fast, muscular and physical.”

Pereira added: “I have no doubts whatsoever. I think he’s a player with unique characteristics suited to playing in the English league.

“Now, what I’m saying is that the opposition won’t be the same. Here, the league is much more physical, much more technical, and of higher quality than the Portuguese league, I have no doubt.”

Arsenal manager Arteta might privately feel that Gyokeres would take the team to the ‘Promised Land’, but in public, he is coy about signing the striker.

ESPN quotes Arteta as saying when asked about Gyokeres on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of Asia, Arteta said: “I cannot comment on any player who is not part of our group yet. When we have something concrete to offer in any case to any player we will do that.

“There’s still a long time in the window. and we are seeking still, in terms of numbers, we are short and we have to improve the depth and quality of the squad. We are constantly looking in the market.

“Until that happens, focus on the players we have and focus on them and I’m very pleased with what I have seen in the last 10-15 days.

“It’s like shaking the tree again. Bringing new faces, they bring new excitement, new energy as well.

“We signed very important players as well. I think everybody feels that the heights have to go to different level and it’s what we are seeking.”

