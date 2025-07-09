‘Decisive hours’ for Arsenal in £60m transfer deal as ‘all-out war scenario’ mooted

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta, who want Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP

A long-running Arsenal transfer saga could be about to come to an end, according to a report, as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta’s hard work is set to come to fruition.

Arsenal are determined to have a successful 2025/26 campaign after a bitterly disappointing 2024/25 season. While the Gunners reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, they failed to win the Premier League title yet again, as Liverpool beat them in the race with ease.

The Gunners have been working hard in the summer transfer window, with Arteta and Berta addressing key areas of the squad that need strengthening.

Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi has joined from Real Sociedad, while his compatriot and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has switched from Chelsea.

It is only matter of time before Christian Norgaard moves from Brentford, while talks are going on over signing of Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Arsenal are keen on signing a new striker, too, in the summer transfer window, with Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres emerging as a top target.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on July 6 that Arsenal already have a long-term contract in place with Gyokeres.

The problem for Arsenal is that they are unable to reach an agreement with Sporting CP over the transfer fee they need to pay for the striker.

Arsenal are willing to pay €65m (£56m, $76m) plus a further €15m (£13m, $17.6m, in bonuses, with Sporting holding out for €70m (£60.3m, $82m, plus €10m (£8.6m, $11.7m) instead.

According to Record, Arsenal remain determined to get a deal for Gyokeres, who is ready to make a huge fuss to leave Sporting CP for the Gunners.

The Portuguese publication has reported on Wednesday that while talks between Arsenal and Sporting CP have not led to any agreement, the Portuguese giants are confident that a breakthrough will be reached ‘possibly tomorrow’.

Sporting are convinced that Arsenal will not walk away from the deal for a few more millions.

If Arsenal do, then, according to the report, Gyokeres could go public with the promise that was made to him by Hugo Viana, who left his role as the sporting director at Sporting CP to become the new director of football at Manchester City in April.

‘The next few hours promise to be decisive, and the line is very thin: either there’s green smoke, or an all-out war scenario could be precipitated, with the player speaking publicly about the controversy and exposing Hugo Viana’s messages regarding the €60m + €10m exit commitment,’ states the report.

Arsenal set Viktor Gyokeres deadline

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are ‘confident’ that a deal to sign Gyokeres ‘will soon be completed’.

Although Berta flew back from Portugal on Tuesday night, Arsenal believe that the striker will eventually end up at the Emirates Stadium.

The report has revealed that Arsenal want to wrap up the transfer before they fly out to Hong Kong and Singapore for their summer tour.

Arsenal will kick off their pre-season tour with a game against AC Milan in Singapore on July 23, and Arteta and Berta want Gyokeres in the squad for that game.

