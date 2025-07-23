Arsenal are set to wrap up the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP imminently, according to two separate sources, as Jose Mourinho and Anders Limpar give their verdicts on how the striker will fare at the Emirates Stadium under manager Mikel Arteta.

The long-running transfer saga involving Arsenal, Sporting CP and Gyokeres is finally coming to an end. The Gunners have been determined to sign a top number nine in the summer transfer window, and it emerged on Tuesday that the north London club have struck an agreement with Sporting CP for the Sweden international.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano gave the deal his ‘Here we go’ on X at 2:47pm on July 22, revealing that ‘verbal agreement in place between all parties involved’.

Romano added that Arsenal’s final bid of €63.5m £55m / $74.2m) plus €10m (£8.7m/ $11.7m) for Gyokeres has been accepted by Sporting CP, with the striker’s agent reducing his commission.

Record has claimed that Sporting CP have given ‘the green light’ to the deal, adding that ‘white smoke is imminent’.

The Portuguese publication has reported that Arsenal and Sporting CP are in the final stages of exchanging the documents to finalise the deal for Gyokeres.

‘Once these legal details are resolved, Gyokeres’ departure should be made official immediately,’ adds the report.

Record has confirmed Romano’s claim about the details of the fee, adding that the 27-year-old striker’s agent will not receive any commission from Sporting.

AS journalist Mustafa Özgür Sancar has added that Gyokeres will travel to London with his agent Hasan Çetinkaya on Wednesday evening to complete the transfer.

Sancar wrote on X at 3:31pm on July 23: “Breaking News #Gyökeres travels to London for #Arsenal this night with his agent Hasan Çetinkaya.”

Viktor Gyokeres backed to be a success at Arsenal

Gyokeres is one of Europe’s finest and most lethal strikers and was on fire in Portugal for Sporting CP last season.

The former Coventry City striker scored 54 goals and provided 13 assists in 52 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign, as Sporting CP won Liga Portugal and Taca de Portugal.

Former Arsenal and Sweden international midfielder Anders Limpar believes that Gyokeres would be a brilliant signing for the Premier League club.

Limpar told Fotbolldirekt: “I know that pretty much all the Arsenal players are top professionals.

“I’ve been to the training ground, spoken to (Mikel) Arteta. He’s Mr. 100 percent professional. And that’s what you get from Viktor.

“He’s such a prospect when it comes to looking after himself, no scandals. He is a hell of a player.

“He’s a No. 9, and can sniff a goal chance. He’s going to be the perfect icing on the cake at Arsenal.

“And I don’t have to look down on [Kai] Havertz, or [Gabriel] Jesus. But bringing in Viktor at this moment, at his best age and form.

“He’s a goalscoring machine and with all the supply from the wings and from [Martin] Odegaard, he’s going to score 25 goals.”

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told Portugal’s Channel 11: “He’s a great player. I have no doubt.

But Sporting had a way of playing very much around him, very adapted. I don’t know what Hugo Viana and Ruben [Amorim] initially thought; he’s a player with great potential.

“But in England, he’ll play against stronger teams, better players.”

The Fenerbahce manager added: “Unfortunately, of the 3,400 lies that have been told about the transfer market, one of them is that he’s going to Fenerbahce.

“Unfortunately, so many lies, so much interest, so many people working for agents, for clubs.

“It’s a war that’s not my own.”

Former Arsenal academy graduate Brooke Norton-Cuffy played with Gyokeres at Coventry, and the 21-year-old Genoa right-back has raved about the striker.

Norton-Cuffy told talkSPORT: “ He was so good. There were teams putting two, three players on him and he was managing to beat them or find a way to score.

“Just creating chances out of nothing and not just skill-wise, his mental side of the game.

“You can see he’s hungry, but if he doesn’t score, he’s not happy. For example in practice, small-sided games if his team loses you don’t want to go near him for a little bit.

“So that’s just a winning mentality Gyok’s got to win things.”

Norton-Cuffy added: “Vik’s powerful. He’s 6’3” and he can move, change direction quickly.

“He can run, he can beat you and then once he creates those chances, normally puts them away as well.

“It’s just a handful, just a really big handful and a good fit for us.”

