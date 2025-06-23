Arsenal are reportedly ready to renew their interest in prolific Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres by making a fresh offer for his services, just when it looked like the chances of a spectacular transfer were done for the Manchester United target.

Adding a new No.9 to Mikel Arteta’s ranks remains a huge priority for the Gunners this summer after Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both suffered serious injuries last season that ultimately ended up derailing their Premier League title hopes.

Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have been the main two names linked with moves to The Emirates, while the likes of Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak have also been mentioned in dispatches.

Sesko was Arsenal’s top target during the 2024 summer window, only for the Slovenia international to commit to the Bundesliga outfit for another season.

And while TEAMtalk can confirm that the 22-year-old talent very much remains on the club’s radar, the sheer goalscoring exploits of Gyokeres make the Swede a very hard man to ignore – despite the issues that have surfaced when it comes to trying to snatch the player from Sporting.

Gyokeres’ relationship with the Portuguese outfit has deteriorated, with club chiefs deciding to demand as much as €100million (£85m, $115m). That has led to the striker feeling ‘betrayed’ by the whole situation and ‘refusing’ to attend a clear-the-air meeting with the club, while Arsenal are refusing to pay anything more than an initial €55m (£47m, $63m) for Gyokeres.

However, multiple reports from Portugal are now claiming that the Gunners are set to ‘make a new offer’ for Gyokeres in their efforts to beat out United to the talented forward’s signature – given major concerns the player could link up with his former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford again.

While there is no actual mention of what the new offer will be, it’s likely that will be nearer to £60m (€70m / $81m). It’s also reported that Arsenal have also set a deadline for a transfer and that they want the player ro be on board for their pre-season tour of Asia, which begins against Milan on July 23.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Every Premier League club’s record signing as Liverpool, Sunderland transfers this summer make cut

Gallas pushing Arsenal towards Isak

While Gyokeres appears to be one of Arsenal’s leading targets, former Gunners defender Williams Gallas has told them to snub the Swede and sign his international teammate Alexander Isak instead.

The Newcastle frontman continues to be heavily linked with Liverpool, but it’s been continually reported that it will take in excess of £150m for the Magpies to even consider a sale.

Despite that, Gallas explained to Prime Casino: “Victor Osimhen is a top class striker but I could see him clashing with Mikel Arteta.

“Viktor Gyokeres would be a better fit, but Arsenal have to win the Premier League next season which means they need to sign Alexander Isak.

“Isak is perfect for Arsenal and they should be going all out to sign him. He would adapt instantly and give them the best chance of winning the title out of any player in the world, they don’t have time to let a striker adapt.

“Arsenal should go and break the bank for Isak. He is a 20 goal a season striker and he would be surrounding himself with quality players.

“He wouldn’t be cheap so it’s up to the board, but he is guaranteed goals.”

Latest Arsenal news: First summer signing close / winger move blow

🔴 Arsenal on verge of first summer signing as dream Arteta addition ‘jets in’ to sign contract

🔴 Not Isak – journalist claims major Newcastle star WANTS Liverpool move over Arsenal, Chelsea interest

🔴 Arsenal crushed as Barcelona chief Deco drops major transfer hint: ‘He wants to come’

Viktor Gyokeres stats at Sporting