Viktor Gyokeres has missed his deadline for returning to pre-season training with Sporting CP, as expected, and prime suitors Arsenal have learned how it may affect their chances of signing him.

Gyokeres is pushing for a move to Arsenal and was told by Sporting to report back for pre-season by 5pm local time on Saturday. That deadline has now passed, with the 27-year-old striker staying away. He has made his intentions clear that he doesn’t want to resume any work with his current club; his focus is firmly on securing his big move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have installed Gyokeres as their preferred striker target over RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. Their attacking revamp is also set to include the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

The big development in the Gyokeres saga has now occurred as expected, with The Guardian explaining that the striker is set to be fined by Sporting, unless there are any medical grounds or urgent family matters.

Despite their dissatisfaction, the report claims Sporting have ‘faint hope’ that a deal for Gyokeres can be concluded this weekend with Arsenal.

There has been some confusion over his cost so far, with Sporting holding out for €70m plus €10m in add-ons, which would make a £69m package.

Arsenal have so far tried their luck with a lower initial bid before offering more bonuses, but Sporting president Frederico Varandas only wants the deal done on his terms.

Despite the pressure Gyokeres is now putting on them, Sporting still have their prized asset under contract until 2028.

It’s over to Arsenal to find a breakthrough if they are to secure the striker upgrade they’ve been crying out for. Gyokeres has scored 97 goals from 102 games for Sporting, which would be frightening form to carry into the Premier League with him.

READ MORE: Every completed Arsenal transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Gyokeres speaks out on future and Arsenal admiration

Meanwhile, L’Equipe have today published quotes from Gyokeres after he spoke to them about his future earlier this week.

“That’s football, you never know,” he said, referring to transfer speculation. “I don’t think about it; we’ll see what happens.

“If something happens, it will. The most important thing for me is to play for a club that really wants me.”

Gyokeres’ actions have now spoken louder than his words, with his desire to leave Sporting clear. And Arsenal are the strong candidates to be that club that “really wants” him.

A move would give Gyokeres another chance in the Premier League after he was previously on Brighton’s books without making his top-flight debut.

“It’s one of the biggest leagues in Europe,” he said. “I spent several years without being able to play a single match. So, of course, it’s something I’d like to do. It would be great revenge!”

He also took the opportunity to namecheck three Arsenal players he admires within a more general question.

“[Bukayo] Saka at Arsenal [is] impressive to watch,” he said.

“I’ve also faced very high-level defenders, like Gabriel and [William] Saliba. It’s a chance to play against those kinds of players.”

Soon, the only time Gyokeres might be playing against those players is in training with Arsenal, where a five-year contract is believed to be waiting.

Arsenal eye Barcelona star/name Trossard price

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with a Barcelona star who could be available for a half-price fee this summer.

And as their attacking evolution continues, they have named their price for Leandro Trossard, who has begun to be linked with other clubs such as Fenerbahce.

In other news, TEAMtalk can reveal the potential destinations for Sesko after Arsenal switched their focus to Gyokeres.

Gyokeres’ goalscoring record for Sporting