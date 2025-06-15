Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, but have reportedly put talks on hold despite the striker’s desire to move to the Emirates.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is understood to be keen on bringing the 27-year-old to Old Trafford, but reports suggest that he favours a move to Arsenal, putting the brakes on The Red Devils’ pursuit.

Mikel Arteta is prioritising the signing of a new centre-forward this summer and has tasked new Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta with finding the perfect player to fit his system.

Gyokeres has been looked at by Arsenal, as confirmed by TEAMtalk and many other outlets. They had reportedly believed that a bid of £60m would be enough to sign the Swedish international, but Sporting have since rejected the idea that an offer in that region would lead to a transfer.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Arsenal are ready to ‘freeze’ their pursuit of Gyokeres if Sporting don’t reduce their demands.

Gyokeres is under contract until 2028 so Sporting are under no pressure to sell, though the forward did hit back at the club’s president in a recent post on social media, which suggests he’s ready to take on a new challenge.

The report claims that Arsenal are prepared to switch their alternative striker targets, such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko or Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal keen on Sesko; tipped to reignite Watkins interest

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Sesko on April 2, and the Slovenian forward remains on their radar.

Recent reports suggest that £70m would be enough to sign Sesko this summer, and Arteta is thought to be a big admirer of the 22-year-old, who notched 21 goals across all competitions in 2024/25.

FootballTransfers claimed on June 13 that Arsenal had made a ‘major breakthrough’ in talks to sign Sesko, and more developments are expected soon.

It’s also true that Arsenal like Villa star Watkins, as evidenced by their failed bid of around £45m for him in January. Record report that he remains on their shortlist, but the 29-year-old is an older profile to Sesko, so it’ll be interesting to see whether The Gunners do reignite their interest, as suggested.

As for Gyokeres, Arsenal’s reported decision to put talks to sign him on hold leave him in a tough situation, with relations with Sporting chiefs strained and his desire to move to the Emirates remaining.

That was confirmed by reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, who said on his YouTube channel: “The message coming from those close to Manchester United is that they feel, despite calling on a daily basis, despite maintaining all the contacts active for Victor Gyokeres, they feel that the player is giving priority to Arsenal.

Arsenal project, Champions League football. So Victor Gyokeres is giving priority to Arsenal.”

If Arsenal do leave the race for Gyokeres, it will be interesting to see whether he becomes more open to a reunion with Amorim at Man Utd.

