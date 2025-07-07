Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly offered to make a major sacrifice to secure his move to Arsenal, as Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta jets off to Lisbon to put the finishing touches to a deal that will finally end the club’s long-running search for a new No.9.

The Gunners’ pursuit of the prolific Sweden international appears to be coming to a conclusion, with talks at an advanced stage and terms agreed between the Premier League club and the Sporting frontman.

However, a transfer fee is yet to be agreed with the Portuguese champions, with Sporting holding out for as much money as possible for their talismanic attacker.

Portuguese publication Record states that Arsenal’s latest bid for Gyokeres is worth €65m (£56.2m / $76.3m) with another €15m (£13m / $17.6m ) in add-ons.

The report from Record also states that Gyokeres is open to giving up €2m (£1.73m / $2.3m ) of the contract he has agreed with The Emirates outfit, if it would help force through the move.

The 27-year-old has already agreed to a five-year contract in north London, but is happy to take less money than has been agreed on – such is his willingness to complete a move back to England.

Gyokeres has made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave Sporting, telling the club that he has played his last game for them and he does not intend to return to pre-season training.

And now it appears that his wish is close to being granted as Arsenal finally land what they hope will be the clinical No.9 they have been craving for some time.

Indeed, reports on Sunday suggested that a deal was very close to being confirmed, with Berta flying out to Portugal to deal the deal officially signed off.

Arteta finally lands his new Arsenal No.9

Winning the race for the Swede would be considered a significant transfer coup for Arsenal, given the amount of interest from across Europe in securing his services this summer.

Manchester United were keen on reuniting him with his former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, while the likes of Juventus, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have all been linked at various points over the last 12 months.

Gyokeres moved to Sporting from Coventry in 2023 and has been in sensational form ever since, scoring 43 goals in 50 appearances in his first season at the club and following that up by netting 54 times in 52 outings in his second campaign.

Adding the lethal No.9 will further strengthen the spine of Mikel Arteta’s side after they completed a £50m deal for the midfielder Martin Zubimendi over the weekend to replace the released Thomas Partey.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has also been snapped up to provide backup to David Raya, while the Gunners continue to be heavily linked with the likes of Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

