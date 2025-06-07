£60m ‘monster’ striker ‘prefers’ Arsenal to Man Utd

Viktor Gyokeres would prefer a move to Arsenal and work with Mikel Arteta to a switch to Manchester United and reunite with Ruben Amorim, according to The Mirror, but TEAMtalk looks at the contrasting reports elsewhere.

Gyokeres is one of the best strikers in Europe and is on the radar of Arsenal and Man Utd following his impressive performances for Sporting CP last season. While the Gunners are desperate to sign a proper number nine in the summer transfer window, the Red Devils want a prolific marksman who can score more goals than Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Sweden international striker scored 54 goals and gave 13 assists in 52 appearances last season, as Sporting CP won Liga Portugal and Taca de Portugal.

The 27-year-old has been a revelation since he joined Sporting in 2023, and it is very likely that he will leave in the summer transfer window, amid interest from Arsenal and Man Utd.

According to The Mirror, Gyokeres would pick Arsenal over Man Utd if both clubs made him an offer.

While claiming that ‘Viktor Gyokeres fancies a move to Arsenal if he gets the pick of his clubs this summer’, the report has noted that Sporting CP themselves ‘believe’ that the striker ‘prefers’ the Gunners and the Premier League to interest from teams in Spain and Italy.

Sporting are ready to sell the Swedish star – who was described by his team-mate Zeno Debast in HLN this week as “the most complete player I have ever seen” and as “a monster” – for £60million, according to the report.

Gyokeres worked with Man Utd manager Amorim when the latter was in charge of Sporting CP.

What other media outlets are saying about Viktor Gyokeres

While The Mirror is a reliable source and John Cross is one of the most eminent journalists covering Arsenal, it would be worthwhile to look at what other media outlets are saying about Gyokeres.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has reported in talkSPORT that Gyokeres is ‘open to a move to Manchester United even without Champions League football.’

Italian news outlet TuttoJuve has backed that claim by stating that the striker has ‘said yes to Manchester United’, adding that the Red Devils are in pole position.

The Sun has reported that Man Utd are ‘ready to win the race’ for Gyokeres.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that while Arsenal are ‘keen’ on the former Coventry City star, Man Utd believe they could pip the Gunners to the race for his prized signature.

GiveMeSport has reported that Man Utd have made ‘formal contact’ with Sporting over a potential deal for Gyokeres, with Amorim personally telling his bosses to bring him to Old Trafford.

Not only is there a widespread belief that Man Utd are leading the race for Gyokeres, but Arsenal are also said to be focusing on Benjamin Sesko.

The Mirror themselves reported this week that ‘Arsenal are prioritising Benjamin Sesko’ over Gyokeres, with trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano subsequently claiming that the Gunners are ‘advancing in negotiations’ for the RB Leipzig striker.

TBR has added that Arsenal hope to get a deal done for Sesko for £60million.

With Arsenal preferring Sesko over Gyokeres and the Gunners already in advanced talks for the former, it is hard to see the Sporting CP striker ending up at the Emirates Stadium.

