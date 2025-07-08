Arteta sets Arsenal Viktor Gyokeres deadline with stunning transfer ‘close’

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta when he wants the Viktor Gyokeres deal to be finalised, as per a report, with Sporting CP having responded to a major bid from the Gunners.

Swedish striker Gyokeres was in breath-taking form last season, notching 54 goals in 52 appearances. He fired Sporting to a league and cup double as they won both the Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal (Portuguese Cup), while also losing in the final of the Allianz Cup (the domestic league cup).

However, Gyokeres soon signalled that these would be his last achievements in a Sporting shirt as he wants to leave and forge a career at a truly elite European club.

Arsenal have been in negotiations for both Gyokeres and RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko in recent weeks. Sesko has been described as their ideal striker option, but talks for the Slovenian hit an impasse recently.

Leipzig were unwilling to lower their demands for Sesko, which are understood to be worth €80-90m (up to £77.5m). Arsenal also struggled to reach an agreement on personal terms with Sesko, and these factors saw them pivot towards Gyokeres.

According to the latest from The Guardian, Arsenal have come forward with an ‘approach’ for Gyokeres worth €65m plus €15m in add-ons (a total package of €80m / £69m).

Sporting, though, want €70m up front (£60m) plus €10m in bonuses. Arsenal are ‘close to bringing the saga to an end’ but have a little more work to do to finalise a deal with Sporting.

Arsenal boss Arteta ‘wants the deal wrapped quickly’. He has informed Berta he wants Gyokeres to fly with his squad on Saturday, July 19 for their tour of Asia.

The Gunners are due to play AC Milan, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Viktor Gyokeres eager to join Arsenal

Arsenal have already agreed a five-year contract with Gyokeres. The 27-year-old has given up €2m (£1.7m) of his Sporting salary to help facilitate a move to Arsenal.

Gyokeres is determined to leave Sporting for Arsenal and has told the Portuguese giants he will never play for them again following a row with club president Frederico Varandas.

Gyokeres and his agent understood there was a gentlemen’s agreement in place allowing him to leave Sporting for €70m this summer. But Sporting went back on this agreement, setting his price tag at €80m.

It emerged on Monday that Berta has flown to Lisbon to get the transfer over the line.

Arteta will finally get the deadly No 9 Arsenal have been craving for at least 18 months. Gyokeres will replace Gabriel Jesus and be supported by Kai Havertz up front.

Gyokeres could become Arsenal’s third or fourth signing of the summer, following the captures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners have already agreed a £15m deal with Brentford for Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard, too.

