Viktor Gyokeres with an Arsenal shirt Photoshopped on him and, inset, Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Viktor Gyokeres and will seal a club-to-club agreement “very soon”, according to multiple reports.

The Gunners entered the summer transfer window aiming to overhaul their attack. However, the bulk of the early action at the Emirates centred on signings in other positions.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and now Martin Zubimendi have signed. Christian Norgaard will be next to arrive, while personal terms are agreed with centre-back, Cristhian Mosquera.

Arsenal are now ramping up deals for additions in the final third. An agreement on personal terms with Chelsea winger, Noni Madueke, has been sealed. The Gunners are now determining whether to place a bid.

But by far the biggest news coming out of north London right now centres on Viktor Gyokeres.

Numerous sources including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have confirmed the Sporting CP striker has agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

A five-year contract is in place and the good news doesn’t stop there, with Romano taking to X to deliver the latest on negotiations with Sporting.

“Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres with an agreement very close with Sporting and deal done with the player for long-term contract,” began Romano.

“Breakthrough in talks is getting really closer for Gyokeres to become the new Arsenal striker. Here we go can come very soon because Arsenal made progress in talks with Sporting after direct contacts over the last 24-48 hours.

“And so Arsenal are advancing in conversations club to club. Gyokeres told Sporting he has an agreement with Arsenal. He only wants to go to Arsenal and he will not show up for training anymore.”

Romano concluded by stating: “Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal could be a here we go very soon.”

Gyokeres recently informed Sporting he never wanted to play for the club again and would not return to pre-season training.

The Primeira Liga champions are said to have ordered the striker to report on time when pre-season preparations begin on Monday, though multiple sources now state the club have caved and will not demand he return given a transfer is imminent.

How much will Arsenal pay?

Reporter Ben Jacobs provided an update of his own on the developing situation and shed light on the expected fee involved.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Andrea Berta (Arsenal’s sporting director) trying for €70m. Sporting want €80m.”

Sporting are asking for a higher fee than the one stipulated in the verbal pact made between Gyokeres, the club and their former director, Hugo Viana, last summer.

Nevertheless, they won’t hold out for the player’s €100m release clause and like Romano, Jacobs went on to state a club-to-club agreement is just around the corner.

Arsenal has previously narrowed their striker search down to two names – Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Explaining why Arsenal soured on the latter, Jacobs stated RB Leipzig’s asking price was deemed too high.

Gyokeres’ incredible goalscoring exploits at Sporting CP