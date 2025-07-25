Viktor Gyokeres has been clammed for the nature of agreeing his deal with Arsenal

A Portuguese coach has slammed Arsenal new boy Viktor Gyokeres for a “lack of professionalism” and “character” as he forced a move to the Emirates.

Gyokeres is believed to be very close to officially becoming a Gunner. A lot of respectable outlets have reported there’s an agreement in place between Arsenal and Sporting CP for a move potentially worth almost £64million.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has posted updates throughout Friday in regards to Gyokeres’ movements to London, and his medical.

He has stated the Swede ‘only wanted to join’ Arsenal.

But Portuguese coach Laurindo Filho, who manages CD Feirense’s women’s side, has slammed him for the route he took to get there.

He told A Bola: “Precisely that lack of professionalism, that lack of character in my opinion, on the part of the Swede. In the end, that’s what will remain.

“It’s not just about goals, but about helping the club win titles again. As with everything in life, time ends up being a good counsellor.

“And Gyokeres, who could have been a legendary figure at Sporting, will now be remembered only as a great goalscorer.”

Gyokeres’ route to Arsenal

It was reported in recent weeks that Gyokeres had an agreement with Sporting’s previous director Hugo Viana that he could leave for approximately £59million this summer.

But when Viana moved on, the new regime did not live up to that agreement, with Frederico Varandas stating: “I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60m euros plus 10m euros because I never promised that.”

As a result, Gyokeres was not willing to turn up to Sporting training at the beginning of the summer, further burning bridges at the club which he already felt were burned.

The agreement with Arsenal has come since then, so the Portuguese club have not had to take any disciplinary action.

Arsenal round-up: Midfield preference clear

Transfer insider Romano has revealed that Eberechi Eze is ‘higher’ on Arsenal’s list than Xavi Simons, who’s in talks with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the Gunners could abandon their chase for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo unless they sell one of their wingers this summer.

And the move for Gyokeres could have been hijacked more than once.

According to reports, Manchester United and some Saudi Arabian sides were offered the striker by intermediaries.

