Viktor Gyokeres transfer to COLLAPSE after Arsenal get cold feet

A stunning report from Portugal claims the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal is facing ‘imminent collapse’ and the reasons why have been detailed.

Arsenal agreed personal terms with Gyokeres on Sunday, with a five-year contract ready to be signed if a club-to-club agreement with Sporting CP can be struck.

Numerous trusted journalists suggested it would only be a matter of time before Arsenal and Sporting met in the middle, though fast forward four days and that has not happened.

What’s more, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed on Wednesday that Arsenal haven’t actually held formal talks with Sporting since Sunday.

Jacobs also shed light on the valuation gap which is the biggest issue preventing a deal from being done.

“Arsenal’s last formal talks with Sporting for Viktor Gyokeres took place on Sunday,” explained Jacobs. “Understand an asking price of €70m+€10m was quoted.

“Discussions between all parties remain advanced, but Sporting yet to receive an improved formal bid despite the expectation of one.

“Deal remains close, but Sporting will not accept €65m-fixed, and are now waiting to hear again from Arsenal before the week is out.”

But according to a fresh update from Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal are prepared to walk away from the deal after Sporting refused to lower their demands.

The outlet stated: ‘Three days without a word. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and still no sign of Arsenal reaching out to Sporting to resume their pursuit of Gyokeres.

‘The Gunners left Lisbon on Monday morning, after an intense weekend of negotiations, still admitting some willingness to raise the stakes, but today, Thursday, July 10, 2025, the Londoners are considering taking a definitive step… back.

‘A well-placed source at Arsenal and deeply knowledgeable about the negotiations confessed to A BOLA that the collapse of the deal is imminent at this point, almost as intransigent as the Sporting board is in not lowering a single cent on the fee stipulated for the Swedish international’s departure.’

A Bola then touched on the figures involved and echoed Jacobs’ claim that €70m plus €10m is the asking price Sporting will not come down from.

The report added: ‘[Sporting] wants €80 million, which is attainable, but not through the formula Berta presented: €65 million fixed plus €15 million for objectives, even if €5 million would be easily achievable.

‘The Lions want an additional €5 million fixed, with €10 million in variables. And they won’t budge a cent from the €70 million plus €10m.’

Again suggesting the deal could now collapse, A Bola concluded: ‘The positions are now so extreme, with Sporting always uncompromising on the amount and formula they want, and Arsenal ‘s director (Andrea Berta) now expressing his resentment toward Sporting’s position and nearly losing his temper.

‘This means the deal won’t go through and could even fall through…’

Arsenal miss out on Gyokeres alternative

If Arsenal do pull the plug on Gyokeres, one viable alternative who is no longer available is Mateo Retegui.

The Atalanta ace had been mentioned as a worthy alternative but per Fabrizio Romano, he’s heading to Saudi Arabian side, Al Qadsiah.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Mateo Retegui to Al Qadsiah, here we go!

“Agreement in place with Atalanta for Italian striker to join Saudi Pro League. Package up to €67m with add-ons to Atalanta.

“…and Retegui will sign long term contract for salary over x6 current one he had in Italy.”

With Retegui off the table, Arsenal may yet return for Benjamin Sesko if A Bola’s strong claims on the Gyokeres deal come true.

