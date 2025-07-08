Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is preparing for his dream move to Arsenal facing ‘collapse’, per a shocking new update in Portugal, and with a ‘shock therapy loan’ reflective of a recent Victor Osimhen arrangement now floated as a result.

The Gunners have been pushing to strike an agreement with the reigning two-time Portuguese champions for several weeks now as Mikel Arteta finally looks to address the often-problematic issues Arsenal face up front. And having settled on a deal for Gyokeres over their other top target in Benjamin Sesko, positive updates over the last few days have suggested the finishing line was finally in sight for the north London side.

Indeed, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed over the weekend that Arsenal are ‘getting closer’ to signing Gyokeres, with the Gunners ‘now advancing’ towards a deal.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are now getting closer to signing Viktor Gyokeres after a new round of talks in recent hours. Gyokeres will NOT return for training at Sporting as he’s fully focused on leaving the club; Arsenal are now advancing. Nothing done yet but discussions underway.’

The transfer expert added: ‘More on Viktor Gyokeres big news. Gyökeres has reached TOTAL agreement with Arsenal on contract terms and informed Sporting about his desire to join AFC. No intention to discuss other options, only to proceed with Arsenal as soon as possible. Deal well underway.’

However, an update from The Guardian on Tuesday morning suggested a move was not advancing as quickly as initially made out, and suggested work was still to be done on finalising a fee.

They stated that Arsenal have come forward with an ‘approach’ for Gyokeres worth €65m plus €15m in add-ons (a total package of €80m / £69m).

Sporting, though, want €70m up front (£60m) plus €10m in bonuses. Arsenal are ‘close to bringing the saga to an end’ but have a little more work to do to finalise a deal with Sporting.

And now a fresh update from Portuguese outlet Record has cast further doubts on Romano’s claims stating that while the 174-goal striker hopes that a deal for him to sign with Arsenal can be ‘closed in the next few hours’, the striker is still preparing ‘for the worst’.

Their report adds the 27-year-old does not want to return to Sporting and ‘if the rope breaks once and for all’ between Arsenal and Sporting, ending in ‘transfer collapse’, then Gyokeres plans to ‘take the conflict to new levels’.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪ Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal sale is OFF despite £73m bid claims

No need for Arsenal to panic over Gyokeres yet

Furthermore, the report suggests Gyokeres will look to ‘force a loan at the end of the market’, with the saga already drawing comparisons to Victor Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray last summer after a last-gasp move to Chelsea failed to get over the line.

The report continues Gyokeres could seek a ‘loan to another club’ branding it a ‘kind of shock therapy for the discomfort resulting from a possible failure to leave for the Emirates.’

Comparing it to a ‘similar formula used last season when Napoli were negotiating [Victor] Osimhen with Chelsea but there was no agreement, and the forward ended up being loaned to Galatasaray’, it suggests Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce is ‘already positioned for this possibility, having shown interest in Gyökeres and sought to find out the conditions’.

The report continues: ‘This is still a distant horizon and may never become a reality, but it is being considered behind the scenes. Even though a final rapprochement between Arsenal and Sporting seems to be just a short distance away, Gyokeres is prepared for the worst.’

Despite that, sources state Arsenal remain hopeful, if not fully convinced, a deal for Gyokeres can still be done. Sporting director Andrea Berta has worked on finding a transfer fee formula that suits both clubs and there remains optimism, if not an overriding belief, that Sporting CP will eventually find common ground over a sale.

Fuelled by a growing sense that Gyokeres has made it clear he sees no way back for himself at Sporting CP – something Romano himself has discussed at length earlier this summer – the Gunners will hope to get clarity over the move sooner rather than later as Arteta steps up preparations for the upcoming 2025/26 season, which get underway with a match against AC Milan in Singapore on July 23.

Arsenal transfer latest: Eze picks between Gunners and Liverpool; Man City hijack threat

On the subject of Arsenal’s striker hunt, it had earlier been revealed the exact reason why the Gunners had chosen Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko, with the moment where their ‘mission became very clear’ pointed out.

Meanwhile, in-demand Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is understood to have made clear to his agents where he would like to be playing his football next season amid claims Liverpool are looking to hijack Arsenal’s move and with two big obstacles now standing in the Gunners’ path.

Elsewhere, the Gunners’ interest in signing a world-class Real Madrid star is also seemingly under threat after it was reported Manchester City are aiming to beat their rivals to the big-money signing.

Arsenal’s new No.9? Stats show exactly why Arteta is so keen on Gyokeres