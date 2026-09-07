Arsenal make decision on selling Gyokeres as latest on Alvarez, Toney transfers revealed

Viktor Gyokeres is being linked with an Arsenal exit

Arsenal will not sanction any exit for Viktor Gyokeres unless a top-class replacement is already lined up, and even then the bar is exceptionally high, TEAMtalk understands.

Mikel Arteta continues to regard Kai Havertz as indispensable to the way his side constructs attacks, so any incoming number nine would need to be world-class and immediately capable of meeting the same tactical demands that make the German so valuable.

Havertz’s ability to drop between the lines, occupy centre-backs and work across the front during rotations is not easily replicated. A conventional target man would disrupt the fluidity Arteta has spent years refining.

That is why Julian Alvarez has been identified as the closest fit. The Argentine’s movement, pressing intensity and finishing would allow him to occupy the same spaces Havertz currently exploits.

Yet Alvarez’s heart remains set on a move to Barcelona. He made that position clear to Arsenal this summer, informing the club he would only consider leaving for a move to the Camp Nou.

Ivan Toney, meanwhile, has also been the subject of reported interest from north London. Sources close to the situation, however, stress that Toney would be viewed as a like-for-like replacement for Gyokeres rather than an upgrade on Havertz.

While Toney’s penalty-box presence and physicality are obvious assets, they do not offer the same positional versatility Arteta requires from his central forward.

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Arsenal stance on Gyokeres clear

The stance leaves Arsenal in a familiar holding pattern. They will not weaken their squad for the sake of a sale, nor will they accept a player who merely maintains the status quo.

Any deal for Gyokeres would therefore require an exceptional incoming who can both replace the Swede’s output and simultaneously complement, rather than replace, Havertz’s unique role.

A younger option coming in to learn Arteta’s demands is something that could happen, but they would need to be patient.

With the window now shut, the Gunners appear prepared to persist with their current options unless an unforeseen opportunity of the highest possible quality appears.

Arteta’s insistence on specific profiles over big names continues to dictate strategy. Until a striker of Alvarez’s calibre who actually wants to join becomes available, Gyokeres is going nowhere.

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