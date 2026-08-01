Vinicius Jr reaches decision on joining Arsenal or staying at Real Madrid, as ultimatum issued

Arsenal are continuing to monitor Vinicius Junior’s contract situation at Real Madrid, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the Gunners are being kept informed by the Brazilian’s representatives and intermediaries as negotiations over a new deal reach a pivotal stage.

The latest developments come after Real Madrid informed Vinicius that their current proposal represents their final offer.

TEAMtalk understands the Spanish giants have made it clear they will not improve their terms, believing they have reached the limit of what they are prepared to offer while maintaining their carefully managed wage structure.

Real remain determined to keep Vinicius and the player himself would still prefer to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, sources insist the situation is far from resolved.

We understand the biggest stumbling block is the signing-on bonus attached to a new contract.

Vinicius’ camp believe he deserves a package comparable to the one Kylian Mbappe received when he joined Real Madrid, with sources indicating they are seeking a figure close to the £85million signing bonus awarded to the France captain.

Real Madrid’s response has been firm.

Club officials have pointed out that Mbappe arrived as a free agent after the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, making his situation fundamentally different to that of a player already under contract at the club.

That disagreement has created months of deadlock.

Real Madrid have now informed Vinicius’ representatives there will be no further negotiations on improved financial terms.

The message is simple – accept the current offer or the club will consider other options.

Real Madrid won’t allow Vinicius Jr to leave via free agency

TEAMtalk understands Real remain unwilling to risk Vinicius entering the final year of his contract without an agreement in place.

If no breakthrough is reached, they would rather sanction a sale this summer than face the prospect of losing one of their biggest assets for nothing in 2027.

While the contract situation continues to dominate headlines, Real Madrid are pressing ahead with other business.

TEAMtalk understands Los Blancos expect to complete the signing of Yan Diomande this weekend, with talks continuing with RB Leipzig over the final details of the deal.

The highly-rated youngster is not viewed as a direct replacement for Vinicius, but his arrival would provide Jose Mourinho with greater attacking depth and another versatile option across the frontline.

Real’s plan is very much for Diomande and Vinicius to play together, not instead of one another, and everyone at the club remains hopeful that will be the case next season.

That is where Arsenal continue to watch developments closely. Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Gunners remain in contact with Vinicius’ camp and continue to receive updates on the situation.

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Vinicius Jr favours Real Madrid stay over joining Arsenal

While Arsenal have enormous admiration for the Brazilian and have made clear they would be willing to offer him a hugely lucrative package, there has been no indication from the player that he is actively pushing to leave Madrid.

Indeed, those close to the negotiations continue to stress that Vinicius’ priority is still to remain in Spain.

However, Arsenal’s interest is genuine. TEAMtalk understands the prospect of living and playing in London is something Vinicius has discussed with those around him and is viewed positively.

Should negotiations with Madrid ultimately collapse, Arsenal believe they would be in a strong position to make their move.

Sources remain cautious over the likelihood of that scenario.

Vinicius expected to sign new Real Madrid contract

The overwhelming expectation among those involved is still that an agreement will eventually be reached and Vinicius will commit his long-term future to Real Madrid.

But unlike some reports suggesting the situation is already resolved, TEAMtalk understands there is still significant work to do before any contract is signed.

Until that happens, Arsenal will continue to keep a close eye on developments.

As one source told TEAMtalk: “Everyone still expects Vinicius to stay, but nobody can say it is guaranteed. Arsenal are informed about everything that is happening and they will be ready if the situation changes.”

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