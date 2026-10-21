Arsenal’s ‘aggressive’ approach for Vinicius Jnr revealed as agent drops Real Madrid bombshell

Arsenal had hoped to lure Vinícius Júnior to the club from Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior’s representatives have spilt the beans on just how close Arsenal came to signing the Real Madrid superstar this summer, having revealed Andrea Berta’s charm offensive towards the Brazilian and having revealed why he ultimately decided to extend his stay at the Bernabeu.

While Arsenal enjoyed their best season in years last time out as they won the Premier League and reached the finals of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup, Mikel Arteta was always looking for ways to further strengthen his side and ensure their period of domination could be extended.

As a result, the left side of their attack was quickly identified as an area of improvement, with both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard cleared to leave the Emirates Stadium.

One name heavily linked with the club to fill that void was Vini Jnr, with the Real Madrid star about to enter the final year of his contract and strongly touted for a lucrative move overseas. In addition to the Gunners, clubs in the Saudi Pro League were also sniffing around.

Ultimately, Vinicius Junior found common ground with Los Blancos and signed an extended deal to extinguish the Gunners’ hopes, with sources at the time underlining the major disappointment Arsenal faced at missing out on his signature.

Now, the player’s agents have spoken out to reveal just how Arteta and Co came to pulling off a sensational coup…

DON’T MISS: Arsenal disappointed at Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid decision but already have other options

Vinicius Junior agents drop Arsenal bombshell

Speaking to SportsBoom, two senior figures at Roc Nation Sports International, the agency that represents the 26-year-old, confirmed that Arsenal made a serious and aggressive play for him, ultimately revealing that comfort, loyalty and a desire to keep winning in Madrid were always going to win out.

Grant Veitch, Director of African Football Recruitment at Roc Nation Sports International, explained: “With Vini, he went to Madrid at a very young age, and I think there’s an element of comfort, wanting to be there and wanting to build something at Real Madrid,” Veitch said.

“He has competition for places, but it is the pinnacle club. I tell all my clients, you’ve only made it once you’ve played in a Champions League final for Real Madrid.”

Acknowledging those offers from elsewhere but amid an acceptance he was already at the best club in the world, Veitch added: “There were other opportunities that arose. But I think the level of comfort he has, and him already being a star at Real Madrid, it kept him there, and he wanted to stay.

“You can branch out, but I think the comfort level of him being there since such a young age and wanting to build up his reputation and wanting to continue that and win more titles with Real Madrid, that’s the main reason he’s stayed.”

Michael Yormack, President at Roc Nation Sports International, admitted the Gunners rolled out the red carpet in an effort to convince their client to move to Emirates Stadium.

“You saw the news; Arsenal was very involved. They were very aggressive,” Yormack explained.

“But to Grant’s point, Vini’s heart is in Madrid, that’s where he’s always wanted to be, and that’s where he is, and that’s where he hopes to be for the rest of his career. I don’t think there was ever a question.”

Admitting they looked long and hard at the offer, Yormack added: “Did he ever seriously consider Arsenal? I mean, of course. When a team like Arsenal rolls out the red carpet for you and makes you feel really wanted, then obviously you have to listen.

“But he’s where he wants to be, and we’re happy; he’s there. It’s not often that an athlete gets to start their professional journey at one team, and end it there as well.

“He started his journey at 18; he’s 26 now. He’s already won so many trophies. To be at one club, the best club in the world, for your entire career, that would be very special.”

Mourinho comments raise eyebrows

Vinicius’ new deal at Emirates Stadium will see the player through to the age of 31, although his first few months into the extension have perhaps not gone as well as planned.

While he does have one goal and three assists from the first 10 games of the season, he has sent off against Villarreal for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair, with a resulting four-match ban ruling him out of the upcoming El Clásico against Barcelona.

Following that red card, Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho caused a commotion by suggesting that he himself would probably have left in Vinicius’ position.

“If I were [Vinícius], in his place, I probably wouldn’t be here,” Mourinho said.

“Last summer I would have forced my exit to a league, to a country, to clubs and stadiums where they’d respect him.

“But because he’s a Madrid fan, he has love for the club and the city, he believes things can always improve, he renewed, and he’ll keep that smile.

“I think there’s nothing or no one that can take that away, that joy for living and working. He’s a great boy.”

When asked to clarify his comments, Mourinho said: “When he signed that contract, he signed it because Madrid is his home, and Real Madrid is his home.

“He’s one of the main sources of joy in that dressing room.

“What I said before was that I doubt I’d be able – as a player with lots of options – I doubt whether I’d be able to have his psychological strength, to hold on.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal star David Raya has opened up on a potential La Liga transfer – and a Gunners teammate could ultimately join him one day, moving to Spain.

On the incoming front, Bayern Munich are understood to have reached a decision on selling Kim Min-jae to Arsenal in January.