Vinicius Junior to Arsenal declared DONE DEAL by trusted Real Madrid reporter

Spectacular claims from a top Real Madrid reporter states Vinicius Junior to Arsenal is a done deal, and the Gunners dressing room already knows it.

Arsenal are determined to pull off what would not only be the biggest signing of the summer, but perhaps the highest profile transfer in Premier League history.

A £75m deal to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle was finalised on Wednesday. The Gunners retain hope of landing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid too, but both deals would be blown out of the water with regards to star power if Vinicius Junior were to arrive.

Talks to determine whether the Brazilian will sign a contract extension at the Bernabeu are taking place this week.

Vinicius, 26, is out of contract next summer, and if an agreement with Los Blancos isn’t reached, Real will sell while they still can.

On Wednesday, Mundo Deportivo claimed Real Madrid have offered Vinicius Junior a five-year contract worth €22m per season.

However, that same report claimed the winger has rejected that proposal, and that any further attempts from Real to iron out a new deal will be turned down too.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are fully prepared to make Vinicius Junior the highest paid player in their history, and by a wide margin.

Regarding the transfer fee, stunning reports out of Spain claim Real Madrid want €170m if selling this month. Arsenal, meanwhile, don’t want to pay more than €150m.

Either way, those sums are staggering consider Vinicius is in the final year of his contract and in theory, could move via free agency next summer.

But Arsenal are a team in win-now mode, and if adding Vinicius Junior to their attack – which is arguably the weakest department of their squad – they could embark on an unprecedented period of success at the club.

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Vinicius Junior to Arsenal a ‘done deal’ – report

And according to a stunning update from AS and their reporter, Jose Felix Diaz, some already consider Vinicius Junior to Arsenal a ‘done deal.’

Jose Felix Diaz is widely regarded as being among the more trustworthy reporters when it comes to matters at Real Madrid.

His headline for the AS article stated: ‘The Arsenal dressing room considers Vinicius’ arrival a done deal.’

In the copy, he added: ‘The English club’s dressing room already considers the arrival of the former Flamengo player a done deal.

‘In London, there’s money and a strong desire to finalise the agreement, perhaps even more so than there is at Valdebebas right now.

‘What seems clear is that the outcome is imminent. The declarations of love from both sides (Real Madrid and the player) are meaningless given the countdown to a contract with less than eleven months remaining.

‘Real Madrid won’t meet Vinicius’ financial demands, and now it remains to be seen whether or not they will initiate negotiations with Arsenal to let him go.’

In further positive signs for those wanting to see Vinicius at the Emirates, Diaz went on to state: ‘Arteta has already explained to Vinicius the role he would have, and the Brazilian knows it would be a good way out should he definitively decide to leave Real Madrid.

‘These situations don’t go unnoticed in the dressing rooms, in this case, Arsenal’s.

‘The players are asking questions, and what Andrea Berta, the sporting director, has conveyed to the English club is their conviction that they are already securing what they consider to be the most expensive signing in Premier League history .

‘The players already accept it as more than likely because most of them have already experienced the “Arteta moment,” that moment when the manager, in conjunction with the club, decides on the specific objective to be achieved.

‘Now, having overcome difficulties with the stadium move and other challenges, it’s one of the clubs with the greatest financial resources.

‘They buy and sell, but in recent summers they’ve become a benchmark and are now fighting to regain that status.’

David Ornstein, Graeme Bailey, Sky Sports weigh in

David Ornstein provided his take on the situation when appearing on The Athletic FC Podcast on Wednesday.

He confirmed the salary Real have put to Vinicius this week is €22m per season. However, the winger is understood to be seeking closer to €30m per year, and at the very least, €28m per year.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has verified Real’s talks with the Brazilian on Wednesday came to a close without an agreement being struck.

However, for now at least, sources are stressing Vinicius Junior’s preference still remains signing a new deal and committing his long-term future at the Bernabeu.

Sky Sports shared their take too, claiming: ‘Vinicius Junior met with Real Madrid’s hierarchy [on Wednesday] for contract talks.

‘It has been confirmed to Sky Sports News that Vinicius is still expected to stay following those discussions.’