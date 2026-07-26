Vinicius Junior reacts after learning Arsenal want to sign him from Real Madrid

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Vinicius Junior to the Emirates Stadium, with a journalist claiming that the winger wants to stay at Real Madrid, as TEAMtalk reveals the exact nature of the problem in talks over a new deal.

With Vinicius Junior out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, Arsenal are interested in signing the Brazil international star now.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal have already spoken to Vinicius Junior’s camp.

Sources have told us that Liverpool and Manchester City, too, are interested in the Brazilian superstar and have held talks.

New Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, though, does not want Vinicius Junior to leave, and it has now emerged that the 26-year-old winger himself wants to stay at Estadio Bernabeu and not move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Spanish journalist Jorge C Picon, who has 25,000 followers on X, has reported that Vinicius Junior’s main priority at the moment is to sign a new deal with Real Madrid.

The journalist posted on X at 9:38am on July 26: “Vinicius Junior wants to stay at Real Madrid.

“This is what his entourage is conveying, assuring that his priority remains unchanged: the renewal.

“Regarding Arsenal, the English club privately confirms its interest in the Brazilian, but sources close to the player also state that, to date, no one has gotten in touch with them.

“But is a renewal possible?

“The reality is that at Real Madrid, all scenarios have already been laid out on the table.

“The renewal remains just as distant as it has for months, and in Valdebebas, there is no intention to improve the offer.

“In fact, the club conveyed to Vinicius’s agents that while the priority was to renew him, in case he wanted to leave, they were open to reaching an agreement for his sale, given that there is an increasingly real risk of him leaving for free in 2027.

“Vinicius will return to Madrid at the end of the week with his future hotter than ever and the countdown officially underway.

“At the club, some believe there is no longer any way to avoid him entering that dreaded final year of his contract, although they do not rule out a renewal sometime during the 2026/27 season.”

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Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior disagreement

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that the problem between Madrid and Vinicius Junior over a new contract lies in the salary demands.

Bailey reported on July 25: “Madrid have made it clear they will not match the salary of their highest earner Kylian Mbappe, who takes home around €60million (£51,2m, $68.2m) per year.

“Vinicius currently earns in the region of €25m (£21.3m, $28.4m) annually, with Madrid’s latest proposal understood to be worth just under €40m (£34.1m, $45.5m).

“We revealed in May 2026 that Madrid had delivered a clear ultimatum to Vinicius and his representatives: either agree fresh terms or the club would consider a sale before his contract enters its final year.

“Sources have confirmed that stance has not changed, with club president Florentino Perez unwilling to budge.”

On July 26, Sport, a Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication, reported that Perez wants €160million (£136.6m, $182m) for Vinicius Junior.

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