Vinicius Junior ‘entourage’ reacts to Arsenal ‘personal terms agreed’ claim

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who is an Arsenal target

Vinicius Junior does not have an agreement in place with Arsenal over personal terms, according to a journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the Brazilian superstar’s preference between a move to the Emirates Stadium and staying at Real Madrid.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 25 that Arsenal are in talks to sign Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Arsenal have held discussions with the agents of the Brazil international winger.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027.

Real Madrid have told Vinicius Junior that if he does not accept their latest contract offer, then they will look to sell him this summer.

On July 31, it was claimed that Vinicius Junior has reached an agreement on personal terms with Arsenal.

Reliable X account, HandofArsenal, that has over 372,000 followers, wrote at 9:06pm on July 31: “EXCL : Arsenal Football Club have personal terms agreed in principle with Vinicius Junior.

“Roc Nation will go armed into negotiations with Real Madrid with a monstrous offer from the English Champions…….over to you Vinicius Junior.”

The account added at 9:35pm: “We fully expect Roc Nation to deny it but we stand on our information.

“The ball is in Vini Jnr’s court.”

Journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, who specialises in Real Madrid and has over 322,000 followers on X, has reported that such an agreement does not exist.

The reporter posted on X at 8:51pm on August 1: “Vinicius’ entourage denies that he has reached an agreement with Arsenal.”

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Vinicius Junior prefers Real Madrid stay – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Vinicius Junior would prefer to stay at Real Madrid rather than join Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

We understand that while Madrid will not pay over the top to keep the winger, Los Blancos are determined to seal an agreement over a new deal.

The winger himself would prefer to stay at Estadio Bernabeu.

One source told TEAMtalk: “Everyone still expects Vinicius to stay, but nobody can say it is guaranteed.

“Arsenal are informed about everything that is happening and they will be ready if the situation changes.”

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