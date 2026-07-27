Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior the biggest contract in the club’s history to secure his signing, though their chances of a deal have been thrown into major doubt by way of six major issues that have emerged, including Jose Mourinho’s thoughts on his exit.

With the Brazil forward falling out of contract at the Bernabeu in just 12 months, Arsenal have made clear their interest in bringing Vinicius Junior to Emirates Stadium this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal have already spoken to Vinicius Junior’s camp over a prospective move to north London, while Liverpool and Manchester City, too, are also among those interested in the Brazilian superstar.

However, a deal will be far from easy after several hurdles presented themselves to the Gunners – not least the fact that it has now emerged that the 26-year-old winger wants to stay at Estadio Bernabeu as his first priority.

Nonetheless, Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to press ahead with talks over a deal and believe an opportunity is there to bring the 54-cap Brazil star to north London in what would prove a record-breaking deal.

That fee, if Real’s valuation is met, would hit an extraordinary €160m (£137m, $183m).

Beyond that, though, more issues have been raised over a potential deal, with six hurdles now raised by South American football expert Jon Cotterill explained.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he stated: “For me, okay, 26 [years old], 22 goals for Real Madrid last season, had a decent enough campaign with Brazil, four goals in the World Cup.

“But for me it’s always been inconsistent, and that’s been an issue for me.

“I also think perhaps he might not be robust enough for the Premier League, and I’d prefer someone like Julian Alvarez, the Argentine who’s at Atletico Madrid, who’s had Premier League experience as well.

“But yeah, Vini Junior of course, the clubs are limited who’ve got that kind of price tag, but again for me it’s not only the price.

“What’s he going to do? How is he going to fit in?

“Can he fit in around the team they’ve got, and can he fit into the style they’ve got as well?”

DON’T MISS: Mourinho reaches decision on selling Vinicius Junior to Arsenal for £136m

Real Madrid disagreement with Vinicius Junior gives Arsenal a chance

Despite all that, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey is adamant there is a big opening for Arsenal to explore.

And he insists that with a major discrepancy over talks over his new deal, there is a high chance he is sold by Real Madrid this summer.

Bailey reported on July 25: “Madrid have made it clear they will not match the salary of their highest earner Kylian Mbappe, who takes home around €60million (£51,2m, $68.2m) per year.

“Vinicius currently earns in the region of €25m (£21.3m, $28.4m) annually, with Madrid’s latest proposal understood to be worth just under €40m (£34.1m, $45.5m).

“We revealed in May 2026 that Madrid had delivered a clear ultimatum to Vinicius and his representatives: either agree fresh terms or the club would consider a sale before his contract enters its final year.

“Sources have confirmed that stance has not changed, with club president Florentino Perez unwilling to budge.”

Despite that, Spanish football journalist Phil Kitromilides is adamant that Vinicius’ move to Arsenal makes sense for all parties.

“It’s not that they’ve made a bid,” he told talkSPORT.

“It’s not that they’ve been speaking to Real Madrid. It’s that they are interested in signing him, which is fair enough.

“And you know what, Vinicius to Arsenal makes a lot of sense actually on a lot of levels on both sides.

“Vinicius going into the final year of his contract hasn’t necessarily felt like he’s the main man at Real Madrid since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.’

READ NEXT: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Arsenal will be in ‘direct negotiations with Newcastle’ after ‘agreement’ with Bruno Guimaraes