Real Madrid fail in new Vinicius Junior contract talks as Arsenal MATCH wage demands

Real Madrid’s hierarchy held fresh contract talks with Vinicius Junior’s representatives on Wednesday, but TEAMtalk understands the meeting ended without an agreement as Arsenal continue to push for one of the biggest transfers in football.

Despite the lack of progress, sources close to the situation insist Vinicius’ priority remains signing a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, even as Arsenal stand ready to capitalise if negotiations ultimately collapse.

TEAMtalk understands Florentino Perez’s two most trusted lieutenants, de facto chief executive Jose Angel Sanchez and influential head scout Juni Calafat, met with Vinicius‘ representatives at Ciudad Real Madrid on Wednesday in an attempt to move contract negotiations forward.

However, significant differences remain between the two parties.

Sources have confirmed the sticking points are not limited to salary alone.

The Brazilian’s camp are also seeking improved terms regarding image rights and a signing-on bonus, with Vinicius believing his overall package should better reflect his standing as one of the world’s elite players.

A major factor behind the impasse is the comparison with Kylian Mbappe.

TEAMtalk understands Vinicius is fully aware that the France captain earns close to double his current salary, while Mbappe also secured considerably more favourable image rights and a substantially larger signing-on fee than those currently being offered to the Brazilian.

Those differences continue to frustrate Vinicius and his representatives.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain firmly in the race.

TEAMtalk can confirm the financial package the Gunners have outlined to Vinicius’ entourage meets the demands that have so far prevented an agreement with Real Madrid.

The proposal has left the winger seriously considering the prospect of becoming the marquee figure in Mikel Arteta’s project at the Emirates Stadium.

Vinicius has spoken with Arsenal stars

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Vinicius has sought advice from several of his international team-mates regarding the possibility of a move to London.

However, during Wednesday’s discussions with Real Madrid, the 26-year-old also made his position clear.

He reiterated that his preferred outcome is to remain at the Bernabeu, provided an agreement can be reached that reflects his value to the club.

Real Madrid have therefore decided to continue negotiations, although the club’s stance has not changed.

TEAMtalk understands Los Blancos have once again made it clear they will not allow Vinicius to enter the final year of his contract without clarity over his future and have no intention of risking losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Throughout the process, Vinicius’ representatives have continued to keep Arsenal informed of every significant development.

The Gunners believe they have done everything possible to present an attractive sporting and financial package and are now prepared to wait.

Although, Arsenal have been warned that signing Vinicius could actually be a mistake.