Vinicius Junior has reportedly rejected the offer Real Madrid have just made, with the chances of Arsenal completing the biggest signing in their history soaring.

The future of Vinicius Junior is coming to a crossroads. Talks are being held this week between the Brazilian, his camp and Real Madrid. The purpose of the discussions is to ascertain whether a new and improved contract will be signed at the Bernabeu.

As it stands, Vinicius Junior’s preference is to remain a Real Madrid player. However, if n agreement on an extension can’t be reached, Real Madrid will sell the 26-year-old to ensure they don’t lose a highly valuable asset for nothing.

Arsenal are fully prepared to demolish their wage structure and make Vinicius Junior the highest paid player in their history, and by some distance too.

Regarding the transfer fee, stunning reports out of Spain claim Real Madrid want €170m if selling this month. Arsenal, meanwhile, don’t want to pay more than €150m.

Either way, those sums are staggering consider Vinicius is in the final year of his contract and in theory, could move via free agency next summer.

The outcome of the crunch talks will prove decisive in shaping this transfer saga. And according to former Real Madrid striker and sporting director, Predrag Mijatovic, Vinicius Junior has REJECTED Real’s offer to extend.

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Vinicius Junior rejects latest Real Madrid contract offer

In quotes carried by Mundo Deportivo, he stated: “Now we know what Madrid is offering him, and Vinicius has rejected it.

“At this point in the summer, with one year left on his contract, this whole situation clearly tells me that Vinicius isn’t planning to renew.”

What Madrid are offering Vinicius, per the report, is a salary of €22m per season over the course of a five-year deal running until 2021.

But if Mijatovic is correct, the winger has no intention of accepting that offer, thus handing Arsenal a substantial boost.

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Arsenal to ‘break the bank’ for Vinicius Junior

Mijatovic continued: “He can ask for 30, 35, or 25, it doesn’t matter. At this point, it doesn’t matter anymore; he’s already considering other offers, which he obviously has because he’s a fantastic player.

“Arsenal are very interested in signing him. I have reports from England that Arsenal are planning to break the bank to sign him.

“If he doesn’t want to renew, we’ll have to make a significant transfer fee. We’ll see what happens, but by August, things are still uncertain.

“If you can’t convince him to renew, we’ll have to consider getting a lot of money for him.”